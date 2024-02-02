American Student Assistance Receives Anthem Awards Gold and Silver Medals for the Free EvolveMe Digital Career Readiness Platform That Helps Teens Acquire the Skills They Need for Success After High School

Organized by the Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards is the largest and most comprehensive social impact award. "We're honored to have received two Anthem Awards for EvolveMe, co-designed with kids and part of ASA's ecosystem of digital resources that have engaged and impacted more than 15 million teens. At ASA, we believe that technology, particularly mobile phones, can be used as a great equalizer to reach kids from all backgrounds with tools they need to plan their futures," said Clay Colarusso, CMO and SVP of Digital Strategy at ASA.

Part of ASA's free suite of digital career readiness resources, EvolveMe has engaged and impacted over one million users to date, and the free mobile resource features more than 120 career experimentation and skills-building tasks with a completion rate of more than 70 percent. The platform enables teens to discover and engage in high-quality, credible career experimentation activities – called Tasks – including virtual work-based learning opportunities such as internships, AI-powered mock job interviews, and mentorships; and develop transferable skills they can apply to any job. These tasks involve many different engaging formats, such as watching videos and taking quizzes, playing games, and completing mini-lessons or quests. For tasks completed, teens earn points which they can redeem for entries to the Weekly Drawing Program or for gift cards to their favorite retail, restaurant, and entertainment brands. They can also track their progress and accomplishments through fun and dynamic visuals with the platform. For instance, they can see their personal tree grow as it sprouts unique flowers and creatures each time they complete a Task.

ASA's free digital experiences include Future Network™, a series of original videos that spans five categories and follows Gen Z as they explore and learn about different careers from industry professionals; Futurescape®, a mobile-first experience that enables career exploration aligned with teens' interests; and Next Voice™, a digital youth advocacy platform that empowers kids with the durable skills they need to effectively make change for the issues and causes that impact their futures.

About American Student Assistance® (ASA)

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and navigate a path to postsecondary education and career success. ASA believes all students should have equitable access to career readiness learning, starting in middle school, so they will be equipped to make informed, confident decisions about their futures. ASA fulfills its mission by providing free digital-first experiences, including Futurescape® and Next Voice™, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through impact investing and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. To learn more about ASA, visit www.asa.org/about-asa.

