American Technologies Network (ATN) Corp's Thermal Systems Awarded $25 Million U.S. Department of Defense Contract

DORAL, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging, night vision and Digital-HD (CMOS) day/night optics, today announced the U.S. Department of Defense has selected ATN Corp. products for its electro-optics contract, positioning ATN to provide thermal imaging systems to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

ATN Corp.

ATN Founder, Chairman and CMO Marc Vayn said ATN Corp. is honored to be part of such a large-scale project with the U.S. Department of Defense once more, demonstrating its commitment to providing innovative technology solutions worldwide.

"We are pleased ATN Corp's products were selected by the U.S. Department of Defense as it continues its mission of supporting our allies abroad," Vayn said. "Our team has worked tirelessly over the past three decades to provide the best electro-optics technology available and this contract is a testament to our dedication."

ATN Corp. has been developing state-of-the-art technologies for three decades, including Thermal Imaging, Night Vision, Smart-HD (CMOS) Day/Night Electro-Optics and more which provide superior performance in challenging environments when reliable imaging is critical for mission success.

The thermal imaging systems will be delivered to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in 2023 and will be used in its operations to increase situational awareness in both day or night environments making them an invaluable asset for those in service.

ATN Corp looks forward to continuing its mission as an industry leader in developing advanced electro-optics technology while delivering top quality products that meet or exceed customer expectations on every level.

About ATN Corp:

American Technologies Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

