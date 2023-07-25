American Technologies Network (ATN) Launches Next Generation ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF Series Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes

25 Jul, 2023, 08:54 ET
DORAL, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Technologies Network (ATN Corp.), a leader in the tech optics industry, is revolutionizing the electro-optics space with the launch of its new ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF Smart HD Thermal Rifle Scopes.
ATN's fifth generation thermal scope boasts a smaller profile and feature-rich upgrades. The ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF series also has advanced, first-to-market 1280x1024, 60Hz 12-micron ultra-sensitive HD thermal sensor, further enhancing hunting enthusiasts' experience in the field.
ATN Corp. Chairman, Founder and CMO Marc Vayn said the new features and updates to the ATN ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF elevates users' hunting experiences with advanced capabilities, as it's built to perform in any environment.
"We are excited to announce the new built-in laser rangefinder feature for select ATN ThOR 5 thermal scope models," Vayn said. "The LRF is designed to give operators a more versatile and easier way to range targets out to 1,000 yards without having to carry an additional device."
Other New Features:
- Quad Core Processor – The ThOR 5 allows users to capture video and stream at the same time thanks to the faster Quad Core Processor, which can also execute processes independently of the other cores.
- Slimmer Optics - The smart HD rifle scopes are slimmed down into a more compact package offering a more convenient user experience.
- Custom Reticle Design - The fifth generation product line gives users the ability to design their own custom reticle with ATN's online reticle editor; users can choose from a variety of different shapes and sizes, color and intensity of their reticle.
Optional Accessories:
- ATN X-TRAC 5 - Users can connect the ATN smart device through Bluetooth and control all the features and functions without touching the scope.
- ATN HP QDM - Allows users to quickly switch their scope between rifles; allowing users to take full advantage of the six different profiles they can use in their Smart HD scope; the High Profile Quick Detach Mount (HPQDM) is designed specifically to be used with the ThOR 5 XD / 5 XD LRF.
- ATN WEAPON SIGHT KIT - The battery pack has more than 16 hours of continuous use and allows hunters to use all features of the device without changing batteries.
Availability
The ThOR 5XD/5XD LRF Series retails from $5,695. The models are currently available in the United States and can be purchased online through the ATN website or in-person at an ATN retail store.
About ATN Corp:
American Technology Network is an innovative industry leader and manufacturer of night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Founded in 1995, ATN is known for creating high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experience and connect more people with nature. ATN Scopes offer user-friendly, Smart features, enabling users to record their experience and share them directly online with ease. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series and the OTS LT series. Visit www.ATNCorp.com to learn more or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Stephanie McGuirk
Interdependence Public Relations
(845) 269-8868
SOURCE ATN Corp.
Share this article