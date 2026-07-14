American Tinnitus Association Announces Largest Research Investment in Its History

Record research investment, national provider education platform, senior scientific leadership, and a strengthened board partnership signal a pivotal new chapter for the organization and the millions it serves

VIENNA, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association is entering its most ambitious chapter in 55 years of advancing tinnitus research and patient care. The organization announced its largest-ever research investment, the launch of an online professional education platform, new senior scientific leadership, and the appointment of Texas Roadhouse Chief Communications Officer Travis Doster to its board of directors.

"This is a transformative moment for ATA and for the tinnitus community," said Patrick A. Lynch, ATA CEO. "We are investing more in research than at any point in our history, building the infrastructure to increase access nationwide to skilled healthcare providers, and welcoming exceptional leadership to drive our mission forward. We are fully invested in ensuring that progress is real, measurable, and felt by patients living with tinnitus, providers committed to their care, and researchers working to advance treatments for tinnitus."

Landmark Tinnitus Research Investment

ATA's 2026 Innovative Tinnitus Research Grants and Fellowship Program awards were announced in June, with more than $655,000 awarded to five investigators across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This is the largest single-year research investment in the organization's history. For the first time, ATA offered distinct funding mechanisms spanning the full research pipeline, from foundational discovery through clinical translation, alongside its inaugural Graduate Research Fellowships.

Kameron Clayton, PhD, Massachusetts Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School, for Restoring Inhibitory Brain Circuits to Reverse Tinnitus ($220,000)

William Sedley, MBBS, PhD, Newcastle University, UK, for Objective Diagnosis and Tinnitus Subtyping ($199,409)

Philippe Fournier, PhD, Université Laval, Canada, for Vibrotactile Stimulation for Somatosensory Tinnitus ($155,950)

Emilia Kaniewska, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, for Tinnitus and PTSD in Military-Connected Individuals ($39,973)

Anna Guo, Harvard College, for Harnessing Brain Plasticity for Durable Tinnitus Relief ($40,000)

All five grant recipients will present their findings at the Tinnitus Research Initiative Conference in 2027, which ATA will host in Washington, D.C.

"What stands out as I consider the work of ATA's Scientific Advisory Committee over the past few years is the grants program's growth in terms of applications and dollars distributed, as well as the diversification of funding options," said Marc Fagelson, PhD, chair of the ATA Scientific Advisory Committee. As a public charity, ATA occupies a critical role in tinnitus research, which remains chronically underfunded relative to the scale of the problem. ATA grants provide essential funding that enables scientists to test innovative ideas, pursue larger funding elsewhere, and keep some of the brightest minds in the field working on behalf of the millions living with this condition.

Introducing ATA Academy

Even as tinnitus research advances, many patients struggle to find providers equipped to help them. To address this gap, ATA is launching ATA Academy, an online professional education platform offering evidence-based training, clinical tools, and continuing education resources for audiologists, physicians, and other providers.

ATA maintains full editorial and programmatic independence, with content guided by its independent Tinnitus Advisory Group, a panel of leading subject matter experts drawn from academia, leading institutions, and large and private practices providing evidence-based tinnitus care.

New Scientific Leadership: Dr. Hannah Glick

Dr. Hannah Glick, AuD, PhD, CCC-A, joined ATA as vice president of Tinnitus Programming in May 2026. A dually trained audiologist and cognitive neuroscientist, Dr. Glick brings more than a decade of experience spanning academia, clinical care, industry, government, and nonprofit work. In addition to overseeing ATA Academy, she is leading development and evaluation of programs across patient services, professional education, and research partnerships.

"Dr. Glick brings an extraordinary combination of scientific expertise, clinical insight, and genuine passion for the tinnitus community," said Lynch. "Her leadership will be game-changing for our programs and the patients we serve."

Tinnitus affects more than 50 million Americans, yet the U.S. healthcare system is largely unprepared to help. "Our goal is nothing less than transforming an ecosystem where too few providers understand tinnitus into one where every healthcare professional knows that expert help exists, that evidence-based treatments are available, and that no patient should be left without a path to relief," said Dr. Glick.

Texas Roadhouse Executive Joins ATA Board

Travis Doster, chief communications officer of Texas Roadhouse, has joined the ATA board of directors, deepening a partnership rooted in the legacy of Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Taylor, who passed away in March 2021, struggled with severe tinnitus following a COVID-19 infection. Texas Roadhouse and its affiliates Bubba's 33 and Jaggers have since raised nearly $5 million for ATA through annual Tinnitus Awareness Week fundraising events the past 5 years.

"Kent's experience opened our eyes to the millions struggling with tinnitus daily," said Doster. "At Texas Roadhouse, we're committed to raising awareness, so no one is alone in coping with this condition."

ATA to Host 2027 Global Tinnitus Research Conference

ATA will host the Tinnitus Research Initiative (TRI) Conference in Washington, D.C., September 15–18, 2027, marking the first time the conference has been held in the United States in more than a decade. TRI is an annual international conference where tinnitus researchers present their investigations and field questions from peers, a process central to advancing diagnosis, understanding of underlying mechanisms, and treatment. Clinicians, advocates, students, and patients also attend, gaining early exposure to where the science is headed.

In two years, ATA has earned a four-star Charity Navigator rating, launched its largest research grant cycle in organizational history, established ATA Academy, welcomed new senior scientific and board leadership, and secured host status for the 2027 TRI conference. Together, these milestones represent the most concentrated period of growth in the organization's 55-year history.

About the American Tinnitus Association

Since 1971, the American Tinnitus Association has been the nation's longest-serving 501(c)(3) public charity exclusively dedicated to improving the lives of people with tinnitus. Guided by values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility, ATA funds innovative research, supports patients, and provides trusted educational resources for millions living with this complex condition. Since launching its grants program in 1981, ATA has awarded 149 innovative research grants totaling nearly $8 million. A four-star Charity Navigator–rated organization, ATA continues to incrementally advance both the scientific understanding of tinnitus and patient care. Learn more at ata.org.

SOURCE American Tinnitus Association