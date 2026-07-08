American Tinnitus Association Establishes ATA Academy to Close Critical Gap in Tinnitus Provider Education

Grounded in evidence and guided by leading tinnitus experts, the online education platform will train current and future providers starting in early 2027

VIENNA, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) today announced the establishment of ATA Academy, a comprehensive online education platform for tinnitus care providers that is designed to elevate the standard of tinnitus care nationwide. The initiative addresses one of the greatest unmet needs in tinnitus care: Too many patients cannot find a healthcare provider experienced in the complex presentation and management of tinnitus.

Dually trained as an audiologist and cognitive neuroscientist, Dr. Hannah Glick, AuD, PhD, CCC-A, brings more than a decade of experience across academia, clinical care, and research to her role as vice president of Tinnitus Programming at the American Tinnitus Association. She leads ATA Academy, the organization's ambitious online education platform designed to ensure healthcare providers across specialties understand tinnitus, know where to refer, and can offer patients a clear path forward.

Tinnitus affects more than 50 million people in the United States. Its cause might be hearing loss, a concussion, an infection, hormonal changes, high blood pressure, or another condition among the many that can lead to tinnitus. Yet most audiology and medical training programs rarely address the condition's heterogeneity or how its negative effects can be managed. The result is a patchwork of treatment approaches that leaves patients without a consistent standard of care or clear expectations for treatment outcomes for a condition that, at present, has no cure.

"This is a transformative moment for ATA and for the tinnitus community," said Patrick A. Lynch, ATA CEO. "We are building the infrastructure to train a new generation of providers and to change how the healthcare system understands and responds to tinnitus. People living with tinnitus deserve nothing less."

Advancing Evidence-Based Provider Education

ATA was founded in 1971 with the dual purpose of advancing a cure for tinnitus and promoting effective relief for those living with the condition. ATA Academy furthers both causes.

Despite the availability of evidence-based management options for tinnitus, too many patients are still told to "learn to live with it" by healthcare providers. The establishment of ATA Academy is in recognition of this fact.

"Every corner of the healthcare system, from primary care to specialty practice, needs clinicians who understand the complexity of tinnitus, know when and where to refer, and are equipped to help patients find meaningful relief," said Lynch. "The time to build that community of care is now."

The Academy is designed to build a culture in which tinnitus is treated as a multifaceted condition with a broad spectrum of severity. The platform will train both incoming clinicians and experienced practitioners, with particular emphasis on equipping providers to manage all levels of tinnitus severity. The Academy curriculum will be informed by emerging findings so that providers have access to dynamic, evidence-based approaches. Course materials will become available in early 2027.

Led by Dr. Hannah Glick

Dr. Hannah Glick, AuD, PhD, CCC-A, will lead ATA Academy. Dr. Glick joined ATA in May 2026 as vice president of Tinnitus Programming. She is dually trained as an audiologist and a cognitive neuroscientist, and she brings more than a decade of experience from across academia, clinical care, industry, government, and nonprofit work.

"For too long, the gap in tinnitus education has meant that many patients walk into a doctor's office and walk out with no plan, no referral, and no path forward," said Dr. Glick. "ATA Academy will equip a broad spectrum of clinicians with the tools and evidence to change that, so patients can have faith and confidence that the impact of tinnitus can be lessened, and that a full restoration of their quality of life is achievable."

Curriculum development is guided by ATA's Tinnitus Advisory Group (TAG), an independent panel of subject matter experts drawn from academia, research institutions, and large and private practices committed to improving patient outcomes. TAG provides scientific and clinical guidance to ensure educational content reflects current evidence, clinical relevance, and real-world needs across diverse care settings.

What ATA Academy Offers

Through evidence-based courses, masterclasses, and stackable digital badges, ATA Academy will provide healthcare professionals with practical training in tinnitus assessment, counseling, and management. The platform will also offer resources for individuals living with tinnitus, including trusted information and self-management strategies.

Among its goals, ATA Academy aims to elevate the standard of tinnitus care, translate research into clinical practice, foster collaboration across disciplines, and expand access to high-quality tinnitus education for providers and patients worldwide.

A Gift that Reflects a Commitment to Better Care

The development of ATA Academy is supported in part by a lead philanthropic gift of $140,000 from Neuromod Devices, Ltd., the Irish company behind Lenire, a bimodal neuromodulation device that helps retrain the brain to ease the perception of tinnitus.

"Everyone in the tinnitus space, patients, providers, and researchers alike, wants to see better and more consistent patient outcomes, and most importantly, improved quality of life for those living with this condition," said Lynch. "Neuromod's lead gift to ATA Academy reflects that shared urgency. This is the first of what we know will be many philanthropic gifts supporting this groundbreaking endeavor. We thank them for leading by example."

All Academy programming will reflect ATA's longstanding commitment to unbiased evidence-based information from across tinnitus management approaches, including behavioral, sound-based, device-based, and emerging interventions.

Looking Ahead

ATA Academy is part of a broader expansion of ATA's research and patient support programs in 2026, ATA's 55th-anniversary year, and reflects a long-term commitment to closing the distance between scientific progress and the lived experience of patients navigating tinnitus today.

About the American Tinnitus Association

Since 1971, the American Tinnitus Association has been the nation's longest-serving 501(c)(3) public charity exclusively dedicated to improving the lives of people with tinnitus. Guided by values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility, ATA funds innovative research, supports patients, and provides trusted educational resources for millions living with this complex condition.

ATA does not endorse specific products or treatments and remains an objective resource for patients and providers alike. ATA welcomes support from all individuals and organizations committed to its mission. Inclusion as a donor does not imply endorsement of their views, affiliations, or activities.

ATA continues to fund innovative research and has recently concluded its largest grant cycle in the organization's history. Since launching its grants program in 1981, ATA has awarded 149 innovative research grants totaling nearly $8 million. A four-star Charity Navigator–rated organization, ATA continues to incrementally advance both the scientific understanding of tinnitus and patient care. Learn more at ata.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]; 800-634-8978, ext. 4

SOURCE American Tinnitus Association