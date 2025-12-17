American University of Ras Al Khaimah selects Ellucian Student to Modernize Student Experience, Streamline Operations and Support Institutional Growth

Implementation of SaaS-native student information system to equip AURAK with AI-powered insights and agility for long-term success

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE and RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has selected Ellucian Student, an AI-enabled, SaaS-native Student Information System (SIS) designed to power the end-to-end student lifecycle, to advance its digital transformation strategy. A new Ellucian customer serving more than 2,000 learners, the implementation will modernize core academic and administrative processes, providing a connected, data-driven foundation to enhance student experiences and institutional performance.

"AURAK is a flagship institution leading the way in higher education, uniting global standards with local excellence," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "The university's vision to shape future-ready generations through educational excellence and innovation will drive its technology transformation and accelerate improved outcomes. By adopting Ellucian Student, AURAK is creating a modern foundation where technology powers learning, research, and lifelong growth — driving meaningful impact across the region and beyond."

AURAK's modernization initiative is designed to enhance enrollment, retention, and institutional growth while delivering a seamlessly connected digital campus experience for students, faculty, and staff. Students will enjoy mobile, personalized access to services and faster administrative processes. Faculty will gain streamlined insights into academic and student information, freeing more time for teaching and research. And staff will benefit from simpler workflows and fewer manual tasks, enabling a stronger focus on strategic priorities that advance AURAK's mission.

"Our commitment to excellence drives every strategic move we make because by modernizing our systems, we are creating a smarter campus for our community," said Prof. Bassam Alameddine, AURAK President. "Ellucian's Student Information System will drive us forward with a cutting-edge, digital data-driven agility required in today's ever-changing world. This transformation will enhance AURAK's institutional performance by further improving our ability to deliver personalized, future-ready educational solutions, therefore, seamlessly advancing our students' journey. This partnership marks a pivotal step in building a long-term sustainable partnership with Ellucian to establish an innovative, globally competitive university."

AURAK will also leverage integrated Ellucian solutions, including CRM Recruit, the Intelligent Learning Platform, and Degree Works, extending the new SIS's impact across the institution. In combination with Ellucian Student, these systems will streamline recruitment, connect learning tools and student data, and enable real-time academic planning. Together, they will create a cohesive digital ecosystem that enhances communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement across the university.

This transformation will further position AURAK as a leading University in the UAE, enhancing its ability to deliver globally competitive education through a modern, cloud-based infrastructure that supports long-term agility and growth.

To learn more about Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com/

ABOUT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF RAS AL KHAIMAH (AURAK)

American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public, non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education, offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

