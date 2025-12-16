Northern New Mexico College Selects Ellucian Student to Modernize Technology and Transform the Student Experience

Community-based public college embraces SaaS-native, AI-powered platform to streamline services and elevate student success for more than 1,000 learners

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Northern New Mexico College (NNMC) has selected Ellucian Student powered by Banner to modernize institutional operations and transform the student experience. Ellucian Student is an AI-powered, SaaS-native Student Information System (SIS) designed to support the end-to-end student lifecycle — from recruitment and enrollment to degree planning and lifelong learning. Transitioning from a legacy provider, NNMC will implement the solution to strengthen services, increase security and deliver personalized support for its 1,000+ learners.

"Today's higher education institutions need solutions that evolve with student and workforce needs, and that's exactly what Ellucian Student delivers," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Northern New Mexico College is an inclusive, student-centered community dedicated to empowering students and transforming lives. By modernizing with Ellucian Student, NNMC will strengthen that mission with a platform that enables more personalized support, seamless services and long-term success for every learner."

By moving to Ellucian Student, Northern New Mexico College will gain a modern, cloud-based solution that simplifies processes for students, faculty, and staff alike. The platform's AI-driven capabilities will help advisors anticipate student needs, enable more efficient workflows across campus, and serve data to leaders to inform smarter decisions — all while supporting the institution's long-term growth and strategic goals.

"This upgrade is a vital step in realizing our Soaring to New Heights 2028 Strategic Plan and transforming the way we serve our learners," said Scott Stokes, CIO, Northern New Mexico College. "By implementing Ellucian Student, we are equipping our campus with the tools to deliver faster, more personalized services, support faculty and staff and expand access to affordable, high-quality education for the communities we serve."

To learn more about Ellucian Student, visit https://www.ellucian.com/products/ellucian-student.

ABOUT NORTHERN NEW MEXICO COLLEGE

Northern New Mexico College has served the rural communities of Northern New Mexico for over a century. Since opening in 1909 as the Spanish American Normal School in El Rito, NM, the College has provided affordable access to quality academic programs that meet the changing educational, economic and cultural needs of the region. Northern is an open-admissions institution offering the most affordable bachelor's programs in the Southwest. Now one of the state's four regional comprehensive institutions, with its main campus in Española, Northern offers more than 50 bachelor's, associate, and certificate programs in arts & human sciences, film & digital media, STEM programs, business, education, liberal arts, and nursing. The College has reintroduced technical trades in partnership with two local unions and five public school districts through its new co-located Branch Community College, the first of its kind in the state's history. Northern is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and has earned prestigious program specific accreditations for its engineering, nursing, education, and business programs. Learn more at https://nnmc.edu/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

Media Contacts

Greg Giangrande, Chief Communications Officer

[email protected]

Jess Weston, Manager, Communications

[email protected]

Scott Stoke, Chief Information Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellucian