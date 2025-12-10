Ellucian Named SaaS Organization of the Year in 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Innovation

Higher education technology leader recognized for advancing secure, scalable cloud solutions that transform institutional operations

RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named organization of the year in the Software as a Service (SaaS) category of the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing. Now in its 12th year, the Stratus Awards program — managed by the Business Intelligence Group — recognizes companies, products, and individuals driving innovation in the cloud and shaping the future of business.

"SaaS innovation is at the heart of Ellucian's strategy, enabling institutions to scale faster, adapt with agility, and focus on what matters most: student success," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This award reflects the impact of our platform and our continued investment in cloud technology that's purpose-built for higher education."

A key factor in Ellucian's selection for this year's award was the launch of Journey, an AI-powered lifelong learning solution that connects academic programs to workforce needs through intelligent skill mapping and personalized education pathways. This new solution showcases Ellucian's leadership in leveraging SaaS innovation to deliver scalable, real-world impact for learners and institutions.

"Cloud computing is reshaping every corner of the business landscape, and this year's winners represent the best of what's possible," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "From enabling smarter infrastructure to unlocking the power of AI, the organizations we're celebrating today are defining the future of the cloud. Congratulations to Ellucian and all of our 2025 winners."

To learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and see the full list of winners, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/stratus-award-for-cloud-computing.

