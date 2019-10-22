American Urological Association Names New Treasurer-elect

Dr. Stringer will be responsible for protecting and managing the financial assets of the AUA and Urology Care Foundation. He will also be responsible for reporting and compliance to the AUA and Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors and various constituencies, including AUA membership. As Treasurer, Dr. Stringer will assume all fiduciary responsibilities of the AUA, which include responsibility for the internal controls over financial transactions, such as disbursements, investment yields, debt and other liabilities; as well as, serving as a voting member on various AUA committees; and serving on the Boards of Directors of both the AUA and the Urology Care Foundation.

Dr. Stringer previously held both national and regional leadership positions. He was the Southeastern Section Representative to the AUA Board of Directors (2014-2019). During his term on the Board he served as a member of AUA's Finance Committee (2015-2018) and chaired the Compensation Subcommittee Chair (2016-2018). Dr. Stringer also served as the Southeastern Section President (2009-2010) and Section Treasurer (2005-2008). He is currently a clinical associate professor in the Department of Urology at the University of Florida and associate chairman of University of Florida Urology. He returned to the University of Florida in 2011 after years as an adjunct professor during a long career in private practice. Dr. Stringer is a member of the American College of Surgeons and is past-president of the Florida Urological Society. In 2010 he received an AUA Presidential Citation for his outstanding contributions to the association and the profession of urology. Dr. Stringer has been an AUA active member for the past 35 years.

"We are honored to have Dr. Stringer on the AUA Board of Directors as our new treasurer-elect," said Dr. John Lynch, AUA President. "His past experience of overseeing fiduciary responsibilities and managing various financial assets for the Southeastern Section of the AUA make him well-qualified for this position."

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact: Christine Frey, AUA

443-909-0839, cfrey@AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association

Related Links

http://www.AUAnet.org

