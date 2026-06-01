American Van Lines Wins Reviewed's Readers' Choice Award for Best National Moving Company of 2026

Pompano Beach moving company takes top honors, chosen by readers from a field of 15 national moving companies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Van Lines has been named the winner of Reviewed's Readers' Choice Award for Best National Moving Company of 2026. Selected from a field of 15 expert-nominated movers, American Van Lines earned the top spot through a combination of expert evaluation and reader voting, beating out industry heavyweights including Allied Van Lines, Mayflower, and United Van Lines.

American Van Lines - Readers' Choice Awards Best National Moving Companies of 2026

Reviewed's expert panel specifically highlighted American Van Lines for its certified specialty crews, who are fully trained in the relocation of pianos and antiques — a capability that most van lines offer only as an optional upgrade. The panel also noted the company's crew experience averaging around 10 years, its on-site custom crating for large and fragile items, and its flat-rate pricing structure, which ensures customers pay the quoted price at delivery with no surprise charges.

"This recognition belongs to every person on our team," said Anthony DiSorbo, Owner of American Van Lines. "We've built this company around one commitment: treat every customer's belongings the way we'd want our own handled. Being recognized by Reviewed — a platform that holds companies to a genuinely high standard — tells us that commitment is showing up in the right places."

This recognition adds to a growing list of national accolades for American Van Lines in 2026, which also includes the ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Award in the Best Storage category and recognition in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards.

About American Van Lines

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, American Van Lines is a licensed, full-service moving company operating in 48 contiguous states. The company specializes in long-distance residential and commercial relocations, with certified crews trained in the handling of pianos, antiques, fine art, and specialty items. For more information, visit www.americanvanlines.com

About Reviewed

Reviewed is a consumer product testing and review platform owned by StackCommerce. Its editors and independent expert panels evaluate products and services based on real-world performance to help consumers make confident purchasing decisions. More information is available at www.reviewed.com.

Media Contact

Anthony DiSorbo

Owner, American Van Lines

(888) 296-5458

www.americanvanlines.com

SOURCE American Van Lines