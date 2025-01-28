American Vegetarian Association Recognizes Eggland's Best Eggs For the 21st Consecutive Year With 'Recommended' Certification

America's #1 egg brand continues to set the standard for quality and nutrition

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, Eggland's Best has been recognized as the gold standard in eggs, earning the coveted 'Recommended' Certification from the American Vegetarian Association (AVA) once again. The honor highlights the brand's commitment to superior quality, taste, and nutrition, as it continues to shine as the AVA's only 'recommended' egg—a testament to the brand's unparalleled excellence in meeting the needs of vegetarian and health-focused consumers nationwide.

"Eggland's Best continues to be a leader in the egg industry, and their ongoing AVA Recommended Certification is proof of their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and nutrition," said Len Torine, Founder & Senior Advisor at American Vegetarian Association. "The brand has consistently demonstrated a commitment to offering vegetarian-friendly products that align with our mission of promoting a healthy, sustainable lifestyle."

The American Vegetarian Association was founded to champion vegetarian values and support the development and availability of vegetarian-friendly products. At its core, the AVA's mission is to offer a reliable certification that empowers consumers to confidently select the best vegetarian options to suit their unique lifestyles and nutritional needs.

"At Eggland's Best, our goal has always been to deliver eggs that go beyond expectations in terms of quality, nutrition and taste," said Kurt Misialek, President & CEO of Eggland's Best. "Earning the AVA's 'Recommended' Certification for 21 consecutive years is a powerful validation of the care we put into every step of our process, and we're proud to continue providing a product that reflects the values of vegetarian and health-conscious consumers who want the best for their families."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer.

"The American Vegetarian Association's 'Recommended' Certification is a meaningful recognition for Eggland's Best, as it acknowledges their commitment to offering a vegetarian-friendly product that delivers superior nutrition and quality," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "As a dietitian, I recommend Eggland's Best eggs because they have more nutrition compared to ordinary eggs so it's an easy way to get a boost of nutrients for vegetarian and health-conscious families alike."

With over 100 awards and honors celebrating its outstanding taste, nutrition, and freshness, Eggland's Best remains a trusted choice for millions. To explore recipes and learn more about Eggland's Best, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

American Vegetarian Association

The American Vegetarian Association (AVA) was created to promote the interests and concerns of individuals and organizations involved in the preservation, propagation, and distribution of vegetarian ideas and products. The primary goal of the AVA is to provide a widely recognized certification program which will enable vegetarian-minded people to make accurate food choices, being certain they can be confident in their selection, and that of the manufacturer's claims. For more information, visit www.americanveg.org.

SOURCE Eggland's Best