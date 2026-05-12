American Water Announces 2025 Camden Community Investment Report

Providing nearly $9 million in charitable contributions to the Camden community since 2018

CAMDEN, N.J., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today released its 2025 Camden Community Investment Report, reaffirming its commitment to the Camden, N.J. community. Since 2018, American Water, New Jersey American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation have collectively awarded nearly $9 million in charitable contributions to support impactful, community-centered initiatives to organizations supporting Camden residents.

"American Water remains committed to supporting meaningful projects and programs that make Camden strong," said John Griffith, President and CEO, American Water. "We've been intentional in fostering long-standing, collaborative partnerships that build opportunity and make positive, lasting impact across the community, American Water's home."

American Water has a long-standing partnership with the City of Camden that dates back to the 19th century and continues to this day. Our teams deliver an essential service to Camden customers. For more than a century, New Jersey American Water has served the Cramer Hill and East Camden sections of the city. The American Water Contract Services Group operates and maintains the water supply and distribution system assets owned by the City of Camden Division of Utilities.

"Strong partnerships are essential to Camden's continued progress," said Victor Carstarphen, Mayor, City of Camden. "American Water's ongoing investment in our community demonstrates what it means to be a committed team player, working alongside the city, local organizations, and residents to continue the positive momentum across this great city."

The 2025 report spotlights several key initiatives from the past year, including:

Highlights employee engagement and local partnerships;

Infrastructure investments that help continue delivering safe, clean, reliable water services, while also protecting waterways and improving neighborhoods; and

Partnership spotlights, such as the American Water Charitable Foundation and the Center for Aquatic Sciences—supporting youth development and environmental education.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to invest in Camden through its signature Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "By working alongside trusted local partners, we're helping create meaningful, lasting impact that strengthens neighborhoods, expands opportunity, and supports the Camden community for generations to come."

Read the full Camden Community Investment Report here in English and Spanish.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water