California American Water Signs Water Forum Agreement 2050, Reinforcing Commitment to the Sacramento Region

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water has signed the Water Forum Agreement 2050 (WF2050), a regional partnership guiding water management, environmental stewardship, and climate resilience in the Sacramento region through 2050.

Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water's Northern Division, signed the agreement on behalf of the company, joining a coalition of water providers, public agencies, environmental organizations, and business leaders focused on the region's long-term water future.

"It's an honor to represent California American Water in signing the Water Forum Agreement 2050," said Audie Foster. "This agreement shows a shared commitment to collaboration, long-term planning, and responsible water management across the Sacramento region."

The Water Forum Agreement 2050 builds on more than 25 years of regional partnership, following the original agreement signed in 2000. This updated agreement provides a shared framework to address challenges posed by climate change, including more frequent droughts, increased water demand, and impacts on the lower American River ecosystem.

The agreement maintains two primary objectives: a reliable and safe water supply for economic and community needs, and the protection of the fishery, wildlife, recreational, and aesthetic values of the lower American River.

"California American Water is proud to stand with regional partners in signing this agreement and continuing a proven model for collaboration that supports water supply reliability with environmental care," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water.

The agreement introduces new tools and strategies, including the American River Climate Adaptation Program (ARCAP), to improve regional water resilience by increasing storage, supporting groundwater recharge, improving conservation, and preserving colder river water for fish and wildlife.

These efforts will help the Sacramento region manage water more effectively under shifting climate conditions while maintaining flexibility to adapt over time.

California American Water is among the signatories in the Water Forum's Water Caucus and continues to be committed to working with regional stakeholders to implement the agreement's goals and priorities.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

SOURCE American Water