American Water Announces Quarterly Dividend

Cash dividend payable in the first quarter of 2026

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced that its board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.8275 per share of common stock, payable on March 3, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 10, 2026.

This quarterly dividend is a continuation of the increase in the annualized dividend approved by the Board and announced on April 30, 2025.

American Water offers a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan called American Water Stock Direct (the "Plan"), which enables shareholders to reinvest cash dividends and purchase additional shares of American Water common stock without any brokerage commissions or service charges. Shareholders and other persons may obtain a copy of the Plan prospectus and an enrollment form by contacting Equiniti Trust Company, LLC at 888-556-0423, visiting Equiniti's website at equiniti.com/us, contacting American Water's Investor Relations department at 856-566-4005 or by visiting the Investor Relations webpage located at ir.amwater.com/resources.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made solely through the Plan prospectus.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

AWK-IR

SOURCE American Water