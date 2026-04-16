American Water Announces Recipients of 2026 James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards

CAMDEN, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced recipients of the annual James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards. The awards are being distributed to 10 college-bound students of full-time American Water employees who demonstrate an interest in water industry-related occupational fields.

"We are proud to support the academic growth and future aspirations of our employees' families through the James V. LaFrankie Scholarship Awards," said Lori Sutton, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, American Water. "Investing in our employees is fundamental to our values, and we take pride in supporting the advancement of the next generation of emerging leaders and innovators."

Out of 96 submitted applications, an independent, third-party organization selected 10 high school seniors based on their outstanding records, academic honors, participation in extracurricular activities and teacher recommendations.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded for one year and may be renewed for up to three years based on the student's academic progress.

Below are the scholarship award recipients and American Water employees:

Nicholas Furia – Nick Furia, VP, Treasurer, American Water

– Nick Furia, VP, Treasurer, American Water Vanessa Geist – Marie Geist, Principal, Supply Chain, American Water

– Marie Geist, Principal, Supply Chain, American Water Meea Irwin – Ryan Irwin, Superintendent, Operations, Pennsylvania American Water

– Ryan Irwin, Superintendent, Operations, Pennsylvania American Water Wyatt Kinman – Jason Kinman, Serviceman/Person, Indiana American Water

– Jason Kinman, Serviceman/Person, Indiana American Water Lily Lapham – Tony Lapham, Production-Treatment Operator II, California American Water

– Tony Lapham, Production-Treatment Operator II, California American Water Blaise Leonardo – Charles Leonardo, Sr. Manager, Meter Quality, American Water

– Charles Leonardo, Sr. Manager, Meter Quality, American Water Katherine Liu – Yanjin Liu, Sr. Manager, Engineering Planning, American Water

– Yanjin Liu, Sr. Manager, Engineering Planning, American Water Gemma LoGrippo – Mark LoGrippo, Sr. Business Development Manager, New Jersey American Water

– Mark LoGrippo, Sr. Business Development Manager, New Jersey American Water Tyler Rotkowitz – Holly Rotkowitz, Sr. Director, HR Operations, American Water

– Holly Rotkowitz, Sr. Director, HR Operations, American Water Benjamin Walker – Shannyn Allen, Lead Planning Engineer, Indiana American Water

The American Water Board of Directors established the scholarship program in 1991 in honor of former American Water president, James V. LaFrankie, who demonstrated the value he placed on college education by earning a degree at Georgetown University night school while working days at the Alexandria Virginia Water Company, now known as Virginia American Water. After that, LaFrankie excelled, climbing the ladder to increasingly responsible positions over his 44-year career with American Water, retiring as the company's president in 1991.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water