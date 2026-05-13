American Water Launches 2026 Future Wavemakers Internship Program

CAMDEN, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced the launch of its 2026 Future Wavemakers Internship Program, a cornerstone initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of water and wastewater industry leaders. This year, the program welcomes 56 college interns at American Water workplaces across the country, offering hands-on experience in engineering, finance, operations, health and safety, communications and more.

"The future of the water industry relies on investing in people," said Lori Sutton, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer, American Water. "Through initiatives such as the Future Wavemakers Internship Program for college students, American Water is committed to cultivating opportunities for emerging talent while continuously supporting the development of its existing workforce."

Future Wavemakers is built on a foundation of mentorship, professional development, and real-world projects that align with both students' academic backgrounds and American Water's organizational goals. Interns will participate in capstone projects, networking events, and skill-building workshops, all while contributing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the company.

Additional American Water training and development opportunities include:

Flow Forward: Offers high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors a multi-day summer camp featuring skill-building workshops, resume and interview preparation, and networking with industry professionals.

Water UP! program: Providing hands-on training for adults in local communities and helping them identify and pursue careers in the water sector. Developed in partnership with Rowan College of South Jersey and hosted annually in different locations throughout N.J., Water UP!'s curriculum spans water treatment, distribution, safety and ethics, reflecting the range of skills required across the industry.

Hopeworks partnership: Working with a Camden-based nonprofit on train-to-hire programs that have successfully engaged, trained and employed young adults on geographic information system projects.

American Water remains dedicated to strengthening its talent pipeline and building stronger communities through innovative workforce development programs.

Learn more about American Water's workforce here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water