American Water Builds Workforce of Tomorrow through Training, Education and Career Pathways

CAMDEN, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From high school students exploring future careers to adults seeking new opportunities, American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., is building the workforce of tomorrow through programs that provide training, mentorship and pathways to meaningful careers.

As the water industry faces increasing workforce demands and a growing need for skilled talent, American Water is leading initiatives that introduce individuals to careers in the water sector, develop professional skills and create opportunities for long-term success.

"At American Water, our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Lori Sutton, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at American Water. "Providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services starts with attracting, developing and retaining talented individuals. Through programs that support students, emerging young professionals and current employees, we're continuing to build a strong workforce that will serve our customers and communities for generations to come."

American Water's workforce programs span multiple stages of the career journey, including:

Flow Forward High School Summer Camp Program: A multi-day workforce development experience for high school students featuring skill-building workshops, resume and interview preparation, networking opportunities and exposure to careers in the water and wastewater industry. This year, the program welcomes students from Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Future Wavemakers College Internship Program: A cornerstone initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of water and wastewater industry leaders. This program is built on the foundation of mentorship, professional development and real-world projects that align with college students' academic backgrounds and American Water's organizational goals. Interns participate in capstone projects, networking events and skill-building workshops, all while contributing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the company. This year, the program welcomes 56 college interns at American Water workplaces across the country, offering hands-on experience in engineering, finance, operations, health and safety communications and more.

Water Utility Pipeline Program (Water UP!) : New Jersey American Water's workforce readiness program creates pathways into the water and wastewater industry by helping participants explore career opportunities, develop foundational workforce skills and gain exposure to utility operations. Through hands-on learning, professional development and industry-recognized safety training opportunities, participants build the knowledge and confidence needed to pursue careers in the water sector.





Hopeworks partnership : Working with a Camden-based nonprofit on train-to-hire programs that have successfully engaged, trained and employed young adults on geographic information system projects.

State-of-the-art training facilities: Built to support workforce development and operational excellence. For example, West Virginia's new training facility features modern classroom space alongside hands-on, real-world training environments. The center is designed to equip both new hires and experienced employees with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to safely and effectively operate and maintain water and wastewater systems across the state.

Making Waves Academy: American Water offers career development resources designed to help its employees build skills, explore opportunities and support long-term professional growth. These tools are accessible and adaptable to a range of roles, schedules and learning styles.

Together, these initiatives reflect American Water's commitment to developing future and current talent, strengthening communities and helping to ensure a skilled workforce is prepared to meet the evolving needs of the water industry. American Water remains dedicated to strengthening its talent pipeline and build stronger communities through innovative workforce development programs.



Learn more about American Water's workforce here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water