California American Water Highlights Successful Vegetation Reduction Efforts Protecting Critical Water Infrastructure in Sonoma County

LARKFIELD, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water is recognizing the completion of projects near its water facilities in the Larkfield-Mark West Area of Sonoma County that have significantly reduced wildfire risk around critical community infrastructure.

The projects were led and implemented by the Sonoma County Fire District, with financial contributions and coordination support from other local partners, including California American Water, local property owners, Sonoma County agencies, and other stakeholders. The work focused on reducing hazardous vegetation in areas surrounding water system facilities and nearby neighborhoods, helping improve community wildfire resilience.

"We're proud to have supported these projects," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "We're grateful to the Sonoma County Fire District, its contractors, neighbors, and community partners whose work helped reduce wildfire risk and strengthen protection of critical water infrastructure."

At the Montebello site, approximately four acres of highly flammable eucalyptus trees were removed from property adjacent to California American Water facilities. The work reduced wildfire fuels surrounding two 400,000-gallon water storage tanks and a backup generator that are vital to maintaining water service and supporting firefighting operations during emergencies.

Additional vegetation-reduction efforts near California American Water's Wikiup facility helped improve defensible space around water infrastructure that serves the community. Together, the projects represent a collaborative approach to protecting both neighborhoods and essential public infrastructure from wildfire threats.

California American Water remains committed to partnering with local agencies and community organizations on efforts that improve public safety, enhance system resilience, and help ensure reliable water service throughout Sonoma County.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water