Tap Water You Can Trust: West Virginia American Water Treatment Plant Earns National Recognition

Ada Water Treatment Plant in Bluefield recognized for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to providing high-quality drinking water

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Virginia's Ada Water Treatment Plant in Bluefield, West Virginia, was recently recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water with the 25-year Directors Award for water quality excellence, and its decades-long commitment to improve water quality.

The Partnership for Safe Water is a voluntary group of drinking water organizations that works to help water system operators, managers, and administrators improve performance at treatment plants and facilities, meet local, state and federal drinking water standards, and ensure water quality for communities across the country.

Nationally, just over 400 surface water treatment plants are part of the Partnership for Safe Water.

The national awards, which honor efforts to continuously optimize water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were announced by the American Water Works Association, which administers the Partnership program.

"West Virginia American Water is proud to be recognized by the Partnership for Safe Water for our commitment to delivering safe, clean and reliable drinking water," said West Virginia American Water President Scott Wyman. "At the Ada Water Treatment Plant, we've made consistent performance improvements to make sure that when Bluefield residents turn on the tap, they know that their water meets or surpasses all drinking water standards."

"This award reflects the great work and dedication of our team in Bluefield, who live in the city and its surrounding communities," said Jon Jarvis, West Virginia American Water's Senior Manager of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. "It's a testament to our ongoing commitment to improving our systems and delivering the high-quality drinking water that our customers deserve."

West Virginia American Water also participates in the Partnership for Clean Water, a global optimization and recognition program for wastewater utilities that AWWA created to parallel the Partnership for Safe Water.

To learn more about West Virginia American Water's commitment to water quality in communities statewide, visit amwater.com/wvaw/water-quality.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people. For more information, visit us on amwater.com/wvaw, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water