American Water Charitable Foundation and Missouri American Water Launch Hydration Station Grant Program

Applications accepted now through April 30

ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., along with Missouri American Water, announced today it is now accepting applications for hydration station grants from eligible 501(c)(3) public charities and K-12 public schools located within its service areas.

In collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, Missouri American Water and community members present a hydration station grant to the Jefferson City School District.

"We're so thankful for the help adding a hydration station to the House. It's another way we can provide care and support. Staying hydrated is important—especially for breastfeeding moms," said Lori Jones, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. "This upgrade makes it easier for families to take care of themselves while staying strong for their little ones."

Each day in the United States more than 60 million plastic water bottles end up in landfills and incinerators, according to the Container Recycling Institute. The annual grants aim to provide sustainable hydration options in public spaces reducing the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and sources of drinking water.

"Thanks to the support of the American Water Charitable Foundation, the program is designed to make hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship," said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. "Programs that eliminate plastic waste in our waterways are critically important to protect drinking water sources."

Recipients will receive grants to help purchase indoor or outdoor bottle filling stations and/or drinking fountains—enhancing public access to sustainable water sources. Recipients will be responsible for installation and maintenance costs.

Hydration stations are funded by the American Water Charitable Foundation's State Strategic Impact Grant Program, which supports high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to support organizations that align with Missouri American Water's environmental priorities," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "We look forward to the impact this program will have in advancing sustainable hydration solutions."

For more information and to apply, visit missouriamwater.com > News & Community > Community Involvement > Hydration Station Grant Program or click here. Applications are due by April 30, 2026. Recipients will be notified in May.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 700 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.7 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow Missouri American Water on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water