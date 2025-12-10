American Water Charitable Foundation Awards Over $450,000 to Charities Nationwide During Giving Tuesday

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF), a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it provided more than $450,000 to eligible charities across the nation during its Giving Tuesday campaign.

To inspire community giving and celebrate Giving Tuesday, the Foundation provided $100 to every employee via their Giving Rewards Account to recommend an eligible charity of choice meaningful to them. Over 4,500 employees participated, donating more than $450,000 to support 2,100 charities nationwide.

"I am grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation for its ongoing support of American Water employees and communities," said Rachael Horvath, Sr. GIS Specialist, Pennsylvania American Water. "I am proud to work for a company who values its employees, and the causes that are important to us. This year I was honored to use my AWCF Reward dollars to support the Scranton Ronald McDonald House, helping provide a comforting place to stay for families with seriously ill or injured children in local medical facilities. While my own daughter was in the NICU, I met several families who were staying at the House while their newborns received care."

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that are important to American Water's employees and positively impact communities served by American Water.

"Giving Tuesday is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make together," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "The American Water Charitable Foundation is committed to help Keep Communities Flowing by collaborating with local organizations and American Water employees to make lasting and positive differences in communities nationwide."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested more than $20 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

