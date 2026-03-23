American Water Charitable Foundation Continues National Partnership During American Red Cross Month; Donates $250,000 for Disaster Relief

CAMDEN, N.J., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it has again donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross, continuing its membership in the Disaster Responder Program. Proactively funding disaster relief helps ensure the Red Cross is better prepared to meet the needs of those affected by disasters, both big and small, across the U.S.

"We at the American Red Cross of New Jersey are grateful to have partners like American Water Charitable Foundation. Their support enables us to provide relief and hope to those affected by disasters large and small," said Wendy Vara, Regional Executive, American Red Cross New Jersey Region.

The Disaster Responder Program is a group of organizations and companies that take a proactive approach toward disaster relief. Members of this program pledge donations in advance of disasters. These donations power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when disasters occur.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to continue its support of the Red Cross' mission and efforts to aid communities in crisis," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation and American Red Cross Southern New Jersey Chapter Board Member. "Prompt disaster response helps communities recover more effectively and become more resilient."

The Foundation supports three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. Funding for the American Red Cross is provided by the Foundation's Disaster Relief Grant Program, which supports disaster response and relief efforts in communities served by American Water nationwide.

In addition, American Water's Military Services Group has awarded Foundation State Strategic Impact grants to the American Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces, supporting military members, veterans and their families as they prepare for and respond to the challenges of military service.

Employee volunteers also strengthen this partnership through coordinated blood drives, serving on regional boards, and engaging in a range of additional Red Cross initiatives.

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

SOURCE American Water