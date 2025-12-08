Kentucky American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2025 Workforce Readiness Grantees

Recipients include two nonprofit organizations served by Kentucky American Water

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced two organizations were awarded a Workforce Readiness grant, supporting communities served by Kentucky American Water.

DV8 Kitchen Foundation Kentucky Chamber Foundation

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. This grant program focuses on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and life skills training. Below is a list of grantees throughout Kentucky.

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation received support for the Educator's Guide to Industry and the Leadership Institute for School Principals programs. The Educator's Guide to Industry brings teachers, counselors and administrators into Kentucky's key industries for hands-on learning. The Leadership Institute for School Principals is a nationally recognized executive training program customized for Kentucky school leaders.

The DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation received support for the Speaking for a Purpose program, designed to provide second-chance employees with public speaking skills.

"We are grateful for Kentucky American Water's continued partnership and support of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation," said LaKisha Miller, senior director of advancement and partnerships for the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. "Their investment in the Educator's Guide to Industry and Leadership Institute for School Principals programs helps connect educators with real insights from Kentucky employers, strengthening the workforce and education pipeline that our communities rely on, and provides critical leadership development training to principals in the Commonwealth. Together, we are building meaningful opportunities for students, families, and businesses across the Commonwealth."

"We appreciate the relationship built between DV8 Kitchen and the American Water Charitable Foundation," said Rob Perez, owner and co-founder of DV8 Kitchen. "This is different than a typical community grant. This partnership has allowed our employees to partner with company leadership, which makes a dramatic difference in our employees' lives. This relationship is an example what true community outreach is."

"We are excited that the American Water Charitable Foundation has selected these organizations to receive grants. These funds will assist their efforts to provide various community programming, support services and resources across many counties in the Central Kentucky area," said Kentucky American Water President Rob Burton. "We look forward to seeing their impact now and in years to come."

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Kentucky," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "We are thrilled to support initiatives that provide access to high-quality training and skills development for future leaders in the workplace."

