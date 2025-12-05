New Jersey American Water Issues Statewide Mandatory Conservation Notice

Company urges customers to conserve water as New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection issues Drought Warning

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJ DEP)'s issuance of a Drought Warning today, New Jersey American Water has issued a mandatory conservation notice for all customers across the state. The company requests that customers limit all nonessential water usage by conserving as much water as possible indoors.

"Water is our most precious resource, and during times like these, every drop counts," said Ben Morris, Vice President of Operations for New Jersey American Water. "We're working closely with state officials and monitoring conditions across our systems, but conservation starts at home. By reducing nonessential water use now, we can help protect our water supplies."

In October, the NJ DEP issued a Drought Watch following a prolonged period of low precipitation. The Watch was upgraded to a Warning today, following a public hearing yesterday to gauge the severity of water supply concerns.

"The precipitation and water supply uncertainty we've experienced over the past year is a symptom of the impacts of climate change here in New Jersey," said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. "We ask residents, businesses, and partners in local government to join us in spreading the urgency of the need to conserve water."

As a result of this public hearing and escalation, New Jersey American Water is urging customers to limit all non-essential water use and providing the following guidelines below:

Indoor Conservation Guidelines:

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes in the sink.

while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes in the sink. Run dishwashers and clothes washers only when full . If you have a water-saver cycle, use it.

. If you have a water-saver cycle, use it. Take shorter showers . Try to shower in five minutes or less.

. Try to shower in five minutes or less. Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems, pipes and toilets. For help, download New Jersey American Water's Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information.

Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems, pipes and toilets. For help, download New Jersey American Water's Leak Detection Kit at newjerseyamwater.com under Water Information. Insulate exposed water pipes with pre-slit foam insulation to maintain warmth and avoid wasting water while it heats up.

with pre-slit foam insulation to maintain warmth and avoid wasting water while it heats up. Consider water and energy-efficient appliances. Products and services that have earned the US EPA WaterSense label have been certified to be at least 20 percent more efficient without sacrificing performance.

"These small but impactful actions not only protect our water supplies but also help customers save money on their water bills," added Morris. "For those who may need extra support with bills this season, we have various assistance programs available to help customers manage costs."

New Jersey American Water has been closely monitoring supply levels in coordination with operation centers across its system. The company does not anticipate a major threat to its water supply and is leveraging redundancies to shift between water sources to provide uninterrupted water service at this time. The DEP's Drought Warning designation and New Jersey American Water's Mandatory Water Conservation Notice prioritize preserving available water supplies to avert a more serious water shortage.

New Jersey American Water customers can monitor their water usage and find ways to use water more wisely and apply for bill assistance if needed online through their MyWater account. More indoor and outdoor water-saving tips can be found on New Jersey American Water's website at newjerseyamwater.com/conservation and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Water Conservation Website. More information about New Jersey American Water's customer assistance programs can be found at newjerseyamwater.com/h2oprogram.

