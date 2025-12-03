American Water Selects United Way for the New York Stock Exchange's 2025 Global Giving Campaign

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., selects United Way to be recognized as part of the New York Stock Exchange's ("NYSE") 2025 Global Giving Campaign. The NYSE's Global Giving Campaign invites listed companies to share their efforts and raise awareness for organizations they support.

"United Way is honored to be selected by American Water as their charity of choice for the New York Stock Exchange's 2025 Global Giving Campaign," said Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. "American Water and its employees are invaluable partners to United Way, helping us accomplish our shared mission to build thriving communities. As we enter this year's season of giving—a time when many of our neighbors need a helping hand—United Way is grateful for American Water's spirit of generosity that I am confident will spread through communities across the country."

Each year, American Water employees proudly contribute to the important efforts of United Way through fundraising campaigns and events that advance the common good. They gladly support the mission of United Way and the impact it creates in local communities. Over the last 10 years, American Water, its employees, and the American Water Charitable Foundation have donated $3 million to United Way efforts across the country.

"American Water is honored to recognize United Way as part of the New York Stock Exchange's 2025 Global Giving Campaign," said Aaron Musgrave, Vice President, Investor Relations, American Water. "Together, American Water, its employees and the American Water Charitable Foundation are dedicated to supporting organizations that effect positive change within the communities American Water serves."

American Water, along with other listed companies and their charitable organizations, are recognized on the Global Giving Campaign website and honored with a commemorative custom ornament featured on the holiday trees in front of the NYSE. The 102nd Annual Tree Lighting will take place in Experience Square, in front of the New York Stock Exchange, on December 4, 2025.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water