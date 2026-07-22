American Water Named to TIME's America's Best Companies Inaugural List

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American Water

Jul 22, 2026, 10:40 ET

Ranked No. One in Water and Wastewater Utilities 

CAMDEN, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that is has been named one of America's Best Companies in 2026 by TIME and Statista Inc.

"American Water is honored to be recognized on TIME's inaugural list of America's Best Companies," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering strong results, fostering a positive employee experience and advancing sustainable practices as we continue to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to the customers and communities we proudly serve."

TIME partnered with market research firm Statista, Inc, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to identify the top 1,000 performing companies in the U.S. using a data-driven evaluation across three dimensions:

  • Employee Satisfaction: Based on approximately 217,000 employee surveys assessing workplace culture, pay, conditions, and employer reputation
  • Financial Performance: Analysis of revenue growth, profitability, and asset performance using multi-year financial data
  • Sustainability Transparency: Evaluation of environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance practices using standardized sustainability metrics

View the full list of TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list here.

Additionally, American Water was also recognized as TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies for 2026. View the full list here.

About American Water  
American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.  

SOURCE American Water

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