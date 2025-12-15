Pennsylvania American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2025 Workforce Readiness Grantees Recipients

Two nonprofit organizations across awarded a total of $75,000 in funds

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., recently announced two organizations were awarded 2025 Workforce Readiness Grants, providing $75,000 in total funding to support communities served by Pennsylvania American Water.

"Central Montco Technical High School is grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and Pennsylvania American Water for their commitment to our students," said Dr. Angela King, the school's executive director about the 2025 grant it received. "Their generosity and willingness to partner with us is critical as we prepare individuals to enter the workforce or pursue post-secondary education. Workforce development requires collaboration, and the American Water Charitable Foundation, along with Pennsylvania American Water, have demonstrated that they take seriously their responsibility to help equip the next generation of highly skilled workers."

The Workforce Readiness grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. This grant program focuses on general career readiness, financial and business literacy, positive youth development and life skills training. This year's recipients in Pennsylvania include:

Central Montco Technical High School (Montgomery County) – A $25,000 grant supports the Hydroponics for Sustainable Food Supply program through which landscaping students learn about sustainable, modern agriculture through hands-on, practical experience.

(Luzerne County) – A $50,000 grant supports Luzerne Learns to Work, a program that provides students with a process and platform to explore career pathways and industry pipelines.

"We believe that providing people with access to educational opportunities that allow them to grow and progress professionally is crucial to our shared success as a community," said Justin Ladner, president of Pennsylvania American Water, who also serves on the foundation's board of trustees. "To that end, I am honored to announce that two local nonprofit organizations have been awarded $75,000 in funding from the American Water Charitable Foundation to support workforce development programming. We congratulate these outstanding community partners and thank them for their efforts."

"Thanks to the support of the American Water Charitable Foundation through their Workforce Readiness Grant, our Luzerne Learns to Work program will be able to give more students meaningful opportunities to explore careers, build essential skills and connect with employers in our region," said Shanie Mohamed, director of economic development for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry, another recipient of 2025 grant funding. "This support helps us deepen our workforce readiness efforts and bring more hands-on experiences, skilling opportunities and scholarships directly to students. This investment strengthens not only our program, but the local workforce pipeline – ensuring students see real possibility for their future right here at home. We truly appreciate this investment in our shared vision."

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with eligible nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania," said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "We are thrilled to support initiatives that provide access to high-quality training and skills development for future leaders in the workplace."

