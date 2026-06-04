American Water Participates in EEI 2026 Keynote on Power, Water and Resilient Infrastructure

CAMDEN, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., participates in the closing keynote discussion during the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) 2026 Annual Conference, held June 2 through June 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nev., focused on power, water and resiliency.

"At American Water we are committed to providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "As critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected, we remain focused on solutions that directly benefit the customers and communities we serve."

Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water will join other industry leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the growing convergence between electricity, water and digital infrastructure, including reliability, affordability, and community impact, as well as what it will take to build resilient, sustainable infrastructure systems for the next decade.

American Water plays a critical role in addressing infrastructure needs, protecting water quality and customer affordability. Through leadership participation in conferences and meetings like EEI, the company continues to engage with regulators and key stakeholders to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

For more information about EEI, visit: https://www.eei.org/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water