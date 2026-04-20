American Water Participates in U.S. Conference of Mayors Spring 2026 Water Council Meeting

CAMDEN, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., participated in the United States Conference of Mayors Spring 2026 Mayors Water Council Meeting, held April 16–17 in Greenwood, Indiana.

Hosted by Mayors Water Council Co-Chair Mayor Mark Myers of Greenwood, Indiana, the meeting convened mayors, city leaders, federal partners, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, subject-matter experts and business leaders to discuss critical water issues impacting communities nationwide.

Senior leaders from American Water and Indiana American Water shared expertise in sessions about community engagement, workforce development, PFAS treatment and strategic infrastructure investment.

"Engaging with local leaders through forums like the Mayors Water Council is essential to advancing solutions that strengthen water systems for the people who depend on them every day," said John Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "Bringing together utility expertise and local leadership helps ensure we're making the right investments for customers that will help keep water safe, service reliable and systems prepared for the future. We appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with municipal leaders and share perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the water sector."

Participants included:

Matthew Prine , Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, American Water

, Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, American Water Barry Suits , President, Indiana American Water

, President, Indiana American Water Matthew Hobbs , Director of Engineering, Indiana American Water

, Director of Engineering, Indiana American Water Jacquelyne Byland , Senior Manager of Engineering Project Delivery, Indiana American Water

, Senior Manager of Engineering Project Delivery, Indiana American Water Richard Miller, Senior Manager of Engineering Planning, Indiana American Water

With regulated operations across 14 states, American Water plays a critical role in addressing infrastructure needs, protecting water quality and supporting workforce development. Through leadership participation in conferences and public forums like the 2026 Mayors Water Council Meeting, the company continues to engage with regulators and industry partners to advance innovative, customer-focused solutions.

For more information about the Spring 2026 Mayors Water Council Meeting, visit https://www.usmayors.org/mayors-water-council/spring-2026-mayors-water-council-meeting/.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water