American Water Participates in Water Week 2026's National Water Policy Fly-In

CAMDEN, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., will participate in Water Week 2026's National Policy Fly-in, taking place April 14-15 in Washington, D.C. Company representatives will join other water professionals and public officials across the nation to connect directly with federal policymakers and agency partners.

Statement from American Water VP and Chief Legislative and External Affairs Officer Christine Keck:

"Forward-thinking water industry policy, along with meaningful dialogue and collaboration with federal leaders, is vital for helping to ensure the safety and resilience of water and wastewater infrastructure for communities nationwide. By engaging with policymakers during Water Week, we reaffirm our commitment to providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people across the U.S. Additionally, American Water is focused on advocating for robust support of the State Revolving Fund Programs (SRF) and advancing policies that enhance affordability for American Water customers and communities."

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Alicia Barbieri

Director, Corporate Communications and External Affairs

American Water

[email protected]

SOURCE American Water