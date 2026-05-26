West Virginia American Water Expands Investment in Nitro with New Training Facility

Purpose-built to support workforce development and operational excellence, the new facility features modern classroom space alongside hands-on, real-world training environments. The center is designed to equip both new hires and experienced employees with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to safely and effectively operate and maintain water and wastewater systems across the state.

"This facility represents a meaningful investment in our people and the communities we serve," said Scott Wyman, President of West Virginia American Water. "We're proud to create a space where our team members can continue to learn, grow, and strengthen the skills needed to deliver safe, reliable service to our customers across West Virginia. I want to especially recognize the leadership of Senior Operational Training Instructor Josh Burton and our training team for bringing this vision to life."

The training center plays a critical role in strengthening West Virginia American Water's workforce by providing consistent, high-quality training in a controlled environment. By enhancing employee readiness and safety, the facility further supports the company's broader efforts to improve infrastructure resiliency and deliver long-term system reliability for customers.

The investment in Nitro also reflects West Virginia American Water's continued commitment to the local community. In March, the company acquired the City of Nitro's wastewater system and has since completed several critical improvements. To date, West Virginia American Water has invested more than $90,000 in emergency repairs to sewer service lines serving customers along Evergreen Circle, Main Avenue, Washington Avenue, and 21st Street. Crews are currently working to repair a main line near Nitro High School.

"Investments like this training facility strengthen not only our workforce, but also our ability to make the long-term infrastructure improvements that our customers depend on every day," Wyman added.

Attendees at the ribbon cutting included West Virginia American Water team members and board members, Nitro City Recorder Rich Hively, Nitro City Councilman Joe Murphy, and other city officials and community members.

Following the ceremony, guests had the opportunity to tour the facility and learn more about how the company is preparing the next generation of water and wastewater professionals in West Virginia.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water