American Water Provides Expertise at NACWA's 2026 Utility Leadership Conference and 56th Annual Meeting

CAMDEN, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., will contribute expertise to key discussions at the National Association of Clean Water Agencies' (NACWA) 2026 Utility Leadership Conference and 56th Annual Meeting, taking place July 14 through July 17, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Christine Keck, VP, Chief Legislative & External Affairs Officer, American Water, will speak as part of the panel discussion titled From Utilities to Ecosystems: Advancing Clean Water Priorities Through Unexpected Allies. The panel will examine how the water sector can move beyond conventional approaches and expand engagement with a broader range of stakeholders.

"At American Water, our priority is providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to our customers," said Cheryl Norton, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, American Water. "American Water is committed to public- and private-sector collaboration to help address one of the water sector's greatest challenges—making the investments needed to secure the future of water systems while keeping service affordable for the customers and communities that rely on them every day."

For more information about NACWA's 2026 Utility Leadership Conference and 56th Annual Meeting, visit: https://www.nacwa.org/conferences-events/2026-utility-leadership-conference.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water