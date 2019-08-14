Americaneagle.com Makes Sixth Appearance on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based web design and development agency Americaneagle.com was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list, marking the sixth year it has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. The list, which is published by popular business and entrepreneurial magazine Inc., highlights prominent leaders in the industry and Americaneagle.com's continued recognition is indicative of the company's consistent growth and success.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their respective markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent during a time when the economy as a whole grew at 12 percent. Americaneagle.com's appearance on the Inc. 5000 is especially unique as only 3 percent of recipients have ever managed to be named to the list six times.

"It is always an honor to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies," said CEO of Americaneagle.com, Tony Svanascini. "This year alone the number of employees we've hired has skyrocketed, enabling us to expand and provide continued success for our clients. At Americaneagle.com, we have great pride in the work that we do and it's that dedication, along with our team-oriented culture and wealth of expertise, that helps us remain a leader in the web design and development industry."

A complete listing of the Inc. 5000, along with company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Washington DC. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com .

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

219928@email4pr.com

847-699-0300

SOURCE Americaneagle.com