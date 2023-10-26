Americaneagle.com, United Airlines Win Prestigious 2023 Sitecore Ultimate Experience Award in the Americas Region

News provided by

Americaneagle.com

26 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com is ecstatic to announce that has received a 2023 Sitecore Ultimate Experience Award in the Americas region for its partnership with United Airlines. In addition to being named the Most Powerful Tech Stack Integration winner for the Sitecore Experience Awards (SEAs) Americas, Americaneagle.com is recognized as an Ultimate Winner for its exemplary use of a composable architecture to transform digital signage at United Airline's hub airports, providing travelers with a simple, seamless experience.

The Ultimate Experience Award Winners are the top level of recognition from the 2023 SEAs recognizing outstanding achievement and unwavering commitment to customer experience. There are six award categories per geographic region, with only one Ultimate Experience Award winner chosen in each region for its superior use of Sitecore's composable products.

"We're deeply humbled to receive the 2023 Sitecore Ultimate Experience Award for our collaboration with United Airlines," Jon Price, Global Sitecore Practice Director at Americaneagle.com, said. "Such a distinguished accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering excellence and groundbreaking innovation in building exceptional digital experiences for our clients."

United Airlines boasts the broadest route network across North America and ranks among the top five carriers in the world. Americaneagle.com and United Airlines' partnered together to deliver the Gate of the Future Initiative, a project that included transforming the airline's gate and terminal experience with data driven, personalized signage available across five continents and in more 2,000 digital airport displays. Projected to reach over 36 million travelers each year, the flight-specific contented is guided to gate screens leveraging Sitecore XM, Personalize, and CDP implementations. The relaunch of Gate of the Future across airports also includes redesigned and rebranded displays that intelligently customize information to the different destinations, passenger language preferences, and a variety of other customer-focused content. The technology enables the United Airlines team to seamlessly automate the displays.

"Sitecore is driven to help companies improve their customer experiences and business success through the implementation of composable technology," Lee Miles, Chief Customer Success Officer at Sitecore, said. "The winners of Sitecore's Ultimate Experience Awards understand our mission and have shown tremendous growth through their implementation of Sitecore products."

Americaneagle.com is an award-winning Sitecore Platinum Implementation and Hosting Partner, offering a wide range of Sitecore agency solutions. Our services include version updates, large-scale implementations, solution assessments, recovery projects, hosting, migrations, continuous support, and more. Discover more about our Sitecore development services and contact us today to get started with your journey to digital excellence.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for more than 25 years. With a global team comprised of 800+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients.

CONTACT:
Michael Svanascini, President
[email protected]
847-699-0300

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427094/Americaneagle_com_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Americaneagle.com

