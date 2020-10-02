Americaneagle.com's Coveo Practice Director Named Coveo Honorary MVP, One of Five People to Have Coveo and Sitecore MVP Status in the World

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveo has just announced that Americaneagle.com's Sitecore and Coveo Practice Director, Jonathan Price, has been recognized as a Coveo Honorary MVP (Most Valuable Professional). The Coveo MVP Program provides formal recognition to those who have contributed time, energy, and thought leadership crucial to mutual success within the Coveo community.

As the lead for Americaneagle.com's Sitecore and Coveo Practices, Jonathan Price oversees and implements all Coveo projects. This encompasses project management, account management, development, QA, and strategy. Jonathan has successfully managed Coveo projects for clients in many different industries. These clients include The Joint Commission, Association of Standard & Quality, Clark Construction, Sanford Health, Samaritan Health, HomeServe USA, Rust-Oleum and Littelfuse, among others.

In addition to being a newly named Coveo Honorary MVP, Jonathan is also a Sitecore Ambassador MVP. This makes Jonathan one of sixteen Coveo Honorary MVPs and, more significantly, one of only five individuals in the world to hold both titles at once. With his new status, Jonathan will continue his dedication to provide proficiencies and key insights that further strengthen the Coveo community.

"I'm more than honored to be recognized as one of the first Coveo MVPs," said Jonathan Price of Americaneagle.com. "It's a true testament to the work Americaneagle.com and Coveo have accomplished together, which I am thankful to be a part of. I'm proud of the achievements so far, but even more excited to see what we can all achieve together in the future to greatly benefit our clients."

As a Coveo Honorary MVP, he has provided expertise across a wide array of ground-breaking advancements, including: unified indexing and enterprise search, contextual relevance, cloud and content analytics, behavioral analytics, machine learning-powered relevance, intelligent recommendations, unified interaction journeys, NCU, AI semantics, and intent detection.

"In technology, knowledge share is crucial," said Tom Melzl, chief revenue officer at Coveo. "For Coveo, it's been our lifeblood, as individuals step up to provide specialized expertise for all stages of the product lifecycle. We wanted a formalized way of acknowledging their expertise - and to build a mechanism for them to reach a larger, knowledge-driven community."

Each of the honorary inductees exemplify what it takes to become a Coveo MVP. In order to be selected into the Coveo MVP Program, professionals are evaluated on several criteria. The six measures include: platform mastery, deployment expertise, content creation, thought leadership, product input, and creative positioning. This recognition further solidifies the agency's success with the Coveo platform.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Switzerland, and Bulgaria. Some of their 2,000+ clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

