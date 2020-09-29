Americans are Falling Harder than Ever for Pumpkin Spice in 2020

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pumpkin spice obsession is stronger than ever with 54 percent of Americans looking forward to enjoying pumpkin spice-flavored coffee more this year than before. In an online survey distributed to 2,000 Americans in conjunction with OnePoll, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® found that current lifestyles have increased at home coffee brewing, and one-third of respondents plan to stock up on pumpkin spice coffee this fall.

With the challenges of 2020, 63 percent of survey respondents stated they have been consuming more coffee at home since the pandemic began, with half sharing they've been relying more on their morning coffee routine to get them through the day.

"As consumers continue to enjoy coffee from home while especially looking forward to pumpkin spice more than ever, we are proud to provide high-quality options that can be enjoyed at home while also bringing the fall experience to life indoors through our Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan K-Cup® pods – no barista required," shared Scott Christensen, Senior Director at Keurig Beverage Marketing.

Perhaps unexpected, the survey found that men more than women are leaning on pumpkin spice coffee the most this year:

Men have ranked "all things pumpkin spice" among the top three items they are looking forward to this fall, alongside football season and the change in weather

Nearly twice the amount of men shared their intention to indulge in the seasonal flavor craze than women, whether stocking up on pumpkin spice coffee or donuts

Men have increased their coffee consumption more than women while at home, with 38 percent getting creative with their morning cup by trying more flavored options and coffee recipes

The new findings expand on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters® 2019 Pumpkin Spice Obsession Survey, which explored Americans' enthusiasm for the fall season and pumpkin spice-flavored items. In 2019, Americans shared that they would rather give up alcohol, chocolate and their cell phone before giving up pumpkin spice coffee.

The 2020 findings are the result of a double opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans aged 18 and older, coordinated by OnePoll in partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. The survey was conducted online within the U.S. between September 11, 2020, and September 15, 2020, to provide insight into consumers' coffee habits at home and their desire for fall seasonal products during the pandemic.

To learn more about OnePoll's survey methodology, visit https://www.onepoll.us/scripting-and-data/. To learn more about Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, including the brand's fall seasonal flavor offerings, visit www.gmcr.com, and follow @greenmtncoffee on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

