Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of the Men's and Women's Mexican National Teams in the U.S.

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Futbol (FMF), making Keurig Dr Pepper an official partner of the U.S. tours for the Mexican Men's and Women's National Teams.

Five brands from Keurig Dr Pepper's owned and partner brand portfolio that are popular among Hispanic consumers — Peñafiel®, Clamato®, Squirt®, 7UP® and McCafé at Home — will be the U.S. beverage category sponsors for both the Mexican Men's National Team and Mexican Women's National Team, and their respective U.S. tour matches – MexTour and MexTour W – as anticipation grows in the lead up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The brands will be featured in a variety of consumer engagement experiences, from sampling opportunities to impactful visual branded moments, plus local retail market activations in advance of each match, including point-of-sale consumer promotions.

"KDP's diverse sparkling water, soft drink, mixer and coffee beverages are perfect partners for the passionate and growing Mexican soccer fanbase in the U.S.," said Andrew Springate, Chief Marketing Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We look forward to creating memorable experiences for this highly engaged audience within the global soccer community in the years ahead."

MexTour has delighted fans across the U.S. for two decades with marquee matches against top opponents at world-class venues, with several U.S. stadiums scheduled to host the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup matches. Supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 60,000 per match in the last decade and, thanks to its estimated fan base of 60 million people1, MexTour is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties in North America. Momentum around MexTour W continues as it enters its third year in 2025 with an estimated fan base of 49 million2, strong team cross-over interest and dedicated fan engagement.

"As the popularity of the Mexican National Teams in the U.S. continues to soar, Soccer United Marketing is excited to announce Keurig Dr Pepper as the FMF's newest partner," said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. "KDP's ability and interest in activating a family of brands to build connections with Mexico's massive and impassioned fanbase in America speaks to the power of this property and made this a very compelling partnership for both parties."

Tickets and information for upcoming matches are available at www.SomosLocales.com.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, is the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion, and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the Mexican National Teams for the U.S. market (MexTour and MexTour W), Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Copa Angelina and Concacaf Properties (including Concacaf Gold Cup™, Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Champions Cup and Concacaf W). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario.

