Americans Are Redefining the Meaning of a Move: New PODS Study Finds Affordability and Connection Now Outweigh Career Opportunities

Research Reveals Moving Has Become a "Fresh Start" Ritual Driven by Cost of Living, Community, and Emotional Well-Being

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today released its inaugural Moving Mindset Study, exploring the emotional drivers behind a move and revealing a shift in how and why Americans relocate.

Based on a survey of 1,000 Americans who have moved within the past three years, the findings show that moving is increasingly driven by affordability, connection, and quality of life. As economic pressures persist, Americans are taking a more intentional, values-driven approach to where they choose to live.

Cultural Reset: Moving as a Fresh Start, Not Just a Necessity

For many Americans, moving is no longer just a logistical milestone; it is a personal reset. Half of respondents (50%) describe their most recent move as a "fresh start," often associated with optimism and forward momentum.

That "fresh start" most commonly reflects:

A clean slate (49%)

A sense of "new place, new hope" (38%)

An opportunity for growth and reinvention (25%)

Taken together, these findings show that Americans are approaching a move less as a necessity and more as a deliberate step toward positive change.

Affordability and Connection Are Reshaping Decision-Making

Affordability has become the leading factor influencing where Americans choose to live, with 58% citing it as a key consideration, surpassing traditional drivers like job opportunities.

At the same time, connection is playing a defining role. More than four in ten respondents (41%) say proximity to family, friends, or support systems influenced their move, and 45% say they would turn down a higher-paying job to maintain those relationships.

This shift signals a broader recalibration of priorities, in which financial realities and personal connections are increasingly shaping what it means to move forward.

A Generational Divide in What "Moving Forward" Looks Like

While affordability remains the top priority across all generations, with 61% ranking it as most important in their ideal move, what Americans value beyond that varies by life stage.

Among Gen Z, priorities skew toward opportunity (41%) and flexibility (39%), reflecting a focus on growth and optionality.

Millennials show a similar pattern, equally prioritizing opportunity (33%) and stability (33%) as they balance progress with putting down roots.

In contrast, Baby Boomers place greater emphasis on connection (44%), simplicity (38%), and health (35%), highlighting a shift toward ease, well-being, and meaningful relationships over time.

"Moving has always been a part of life, but what's changing is the intention behind it," said Agnes Grondin, Director of Market Research and Customer Experience at PODS. "People are thinking more holistically about where and how they want to live, balancing cost, connection, and lifestyle. In many ways, moving has become less about chasing the next opportunity and more about finding a place that supports how they want to live day to day."

Methodology

Powered by Harris QuestDIY, PODS surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18-80 who have moved within the past three years. The survey was conducted in March 2026.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC