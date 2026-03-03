PODS® Partners with Operation Healing Forces to Support America's Special Operations Community

New Partnership Provides Moving and Storage Solutions to Aid the Recovery and Rehabilitation of Wounded, Ill, and Injured Special Operations Forces and Families

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today announced a new partnership with Operation Healing Forces (OHF), a nonprofit dedicated to serving the needs of America's wounded, ill, injured, and fallen Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

Through this partnership, PODS will serve as OHF's exclusive moving and storage provider, offering in-kind container donations to support local moves and on-site storage needs across the country each year. The collaboration will enable OHF to deliver seamless support to service members and their families as they transition through critical recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs.

"Supporting the military community has been core to our company since day one," said Irfan Bojadzija, Vice President of Residential and Commercial Partnerships at PODS. "Our partnership with Operation Healing Forces allows us to stand alongside the nation's most elite warriors and their families by providing practical help when it is needed most and strengthening our shared Tampa Bay roots in service of those who have sacrificed so much."

Founded in 2011, Operation Healing Forces provides year-round programs that foster reintegration, rehabilitation, and resilience for members of the Special Operations community and their loved ones. The organization partners closely with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and counts among its distinguished sponsors Delta Air Lines, Tampa Bay Lightning, Wounded Warrior Project, Jockey, and Markel.

"Partnerships like this are vital to fulfilling our mission of restoring strength and stability to the military community," said Kerry Irvin, CEO at Operation Healing Forces. "We are proud to welcome PODS as a trusted partner equally committed to honoring and uplifting those who serve, and whose generosity directly impacts the lives of our nation's heroes and their families."

The partnership further reinforces PODS' longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families. PODS recently announced its participation in the MILITARY STAR® card network, powered by Discover® Global Network, making it easier for military members, retirees, veterans, and their families to access PODS' flexible moving and storage services through a financial tool designed specifically for the military community.

In 2025 alone, PODS provided nearly 33,000 containers for military moves and services approximately 279 military installations across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. Veterans and active-duty service members comprise roughly six percent of the company's workforce, and PODS actively contributes to military-focused initiatives, including the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots campaign and the Tampa Bay Chamber's annual military appreciation event.

For more information about PODS' military initiatives and moving services, visit PODS.com/Military .

To learn more about Operation Healing Forces, visit OperationHealingForces.org .

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that serves the wounded, injured, ill, and fallen United States Special Operations Forces community, including active-duty members, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors. Through programs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and resilience, OHF strengthens relationships, restores hope, and helps rebuild lives for those who have endured visible and invisible wounds of military service. Since its founding in 2011, OHF has served more than 13,500 individuals through therapeutic retreats, mental health and crisis assistance, and family support programs.

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC