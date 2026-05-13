Experienced Operations Executive to Lead Enterprise Transformation Efforts and Drive Continued Growth

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC, an industry leader that revolutionized the moving and storage category through its portable container service offerings, today announced the appointment of James Shively as Chief Operating Officer.

PODS® Appoints James Shively as Chief Operating Officer

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Shively will oversee PODS' core operations, focusing on process standardization, operational efficiency, technology optimization, and team development to support the company's long-term growth strategy. He will also help advance transformation initiatives across Corporate Operations and Enterprise Operations.

"James brings an impressive track record of scaling complex operations while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience, innovation, and team development," said Jim Gimeson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PODS. "As PODS continues to evolve and grow, his leadership and operational expertise will help strengthen our execution, enhance customer experience, and position our company for long-term success."

Shively brings more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale logistics, fulfillment, and operational transformation initiatives. He joins PODS from Chewy, where he helped scale the company's operations during a period of rapid growth while maintaining high service levels and customer satisfaction. Prior to Chewy, he held operations leadership roles at Amazon, helping lead fulfillment and logistics initiatives across the organization. Earlier in his career, Shively held senior leadership positions at BP and ExxonMobil.

Throughout his career, Shively has built and scaled omni-channel supply chains, optimized operational efficiencies, and led process innovation initiatives in highly complex and fast-paced environments. He is also recognized for developing high-performing teams and partnering cross-functionally to drive operational transformation.

"I am excited to join PODS at such an important time in the company's growth journey," said Shively. "PODS has built a strong reputation for delivering flexible, customer-focused moving and storage solutions, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to continue enhancing operations, supporting our people, and delivering exceptional experiences for our customers."

Shively earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA in finance, strategy, and international business from University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A trusted moving and storage leader for more than 25 years, PODS offers a simpler and more flexible way to move. PODS pioneered portable moving and storage in 1998 and has been giving customers control over their moves by adapting to their pace, dates, and locations ever since. Today, with over seven million moves, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Whether it's a long-distance or international relocation, an across-town move, or a renovation project, there is a PODS solution for any move. To learn more, visit PODS.com.

SOURCE PODS Enterprises, LLC