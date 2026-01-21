Americans Are Struggling to Tell Allergy and Illness Symptoms Apart This Holiday Season, LifeBridge Experts Say

A New Report Finds Stubborn Fall Allergies and the Viral Season are Complicating Individual Diagnoses.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report found that the overextended allergy season is blending in with the cold and flu season. Natural solutions, like the ovomucoid and ovoinhibitors , can help manage histamine reactions, reducing symptoms and helping people understand if they're sick or having an allergic reaction.

An expert report from WLOS in late October highlighted a unique issue Americans are facing in 2025. In the piece, physician and Dr. Jordan Smallwood (from Allergy Partners of Western North Carolina) talked about the struggle for people in traditionally warmer climates like NC to differentiate between allergy and sickness symptoms due to lengthening allergy seasons.

"Smallwood says," WLOS reported, "the overlap between fall allergies and the viral season is making it harder for people to tell whether their symptoms, such as sneezing, runny nose, and itchy eyes, are caused by pollen or a cold."

For the team at LifeBridge, this only reinforces a trend they've been watching closely for a while now. "We reported last month that data is showing allergy season is getting longer," said LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav. "At the same time, we found flu season is expected to be exceptionally bad in the 2025-2026 winter season in the northern hemisphere. No wonder people can't tell if their stuffy nose or cough is an allergic reaction or an illness. The two seasons are overlapping more each year."

The LifeBridge team has focused on the area of natural respiratory and allergic health for years now. Since launching in 2018, they have brought multiple products to market, including SnizIQ — a natural dietary supplement that uses the ovomucoid and ovoinhibitors found in quail eggs to naturally support healthy histamine levels in the body. The brand's IQ AIR is another dietary supplement that naturally supports lung health through a unique blend of vitamins and Cordyceps extract.

"We're in the business of better breathing through natural solutions," said Ladislav, "And reports are showing that between extended allergy seasons and increased illness in the colder seasons, there has never been a better time to be in this space. Our solutions are positioned to support people as they look for relief from allergies, cold, and flu, now in a nearly continuous year-round cycle."

