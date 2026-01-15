New Report Highlights the Growing Struggle of Cold Weather and Winter Allergies

Low Temperatures Spike Different Allergy Concerns. LifeBridge Can Help Naturally Manage Symptoms.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by ABC13 News highlighted the importance of considering the two-edged sword nature of lower pollen count when it comes to allergy management. LifeBridge's executive team points out that allergy stereotypes aren't enough. Strong education is required — both regarding potential allergy concerns heading into 2026 and safe and effective ways to address them.

"The news cycle is buzzing about 'winter allergies,'" said LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav. "We have seen more reports about the lengthening outdoor allergy season and how symptoms are intensifying for people. Reports like this latest one are helping shed light on an important part of the allergy cycle — the fact that while it shifts, it rarely goes completely away, even in the winter."

The report in question comes from an ABC-affiliated television station in North Carolina (i.e., a region that isn't even particularly cold), which put out a report heading into the cold 2025 season titled "Cold weather brings relief from pollen but increases indoor allergen exposure." The allergy expert interviewed for the piece pointed out that there is a trade-off when pollen levels drop off due to a freeze. When people withdraw indoors due to colder weather, they naturally increase their exposure to indoor allergens.

According to additional recent data from the Bernstein Clinical Research Center, indoor allergies spike in the winter for a number of reasons, including:

Poor ventilation and HVAC systems

Dust mites

Pet dander

Mold growth

More time spent inside, in general

Part of the solution is managing these sources. Maintaining a clean winter indoor space is essential. Updating HVAC filters is also important, as is engaging in proper pet care and keeping humidity at appropriate levels.

Ladislav adds that having a natural allergy management supplement on hand is helpful and avoids over-reliance on stronger pharmaceutical solutions. "We developed our proprietary SnizIQ formula as a clinically proven way to use dietary supplements to support healthy reactions to dust mites, feathers, and cat and dog allergens indoors." The formula uses ovomucoids and ovoinhibitors , natural glycoproteins from quail eggs that have been shown to help decrease histamine release in the body.

"They are a natural way to help your body stay calm when exposed to allergies," the CEO concluded, "whether that's hay fever in the spring or winter allergies when you retreat indoors in December."

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

