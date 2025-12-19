New Data Shows Allergy Season Is Getting Longer. SnizIQ Can Support Allergy Relief.

Allergies Are Becoming More Challenging. SnizIQ Is Coming to the U.S., and It Offers a Natural Form of Symptom Support.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy symptoms and management are becoming more challenging. Recent data from 2025 shows the seasons for allergies are getting longer and more intense. LifeBridge has been in the process of bringing SnizIQ to the US to help those looking for more natural solutions to allergy relief. SnizIQ is a natural supplement sourced from quail eggs that can support the body as it manages the effects of allergies.

2025 has been a year for the allergy textbooks. Major news outlets and environmental health organizations have found the year featured longer allergy seasons and record-high pollen counts. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America recently released its 2025 Allergy Capitals report, where it explicitly stated, "Climate change is leading to longer and more intense allergy seasons."

It elaborated that the first and last frost dates are shifting as temperatures warm. This impacts pollen cycles as trees release pollen earlier in the year and weeds persist later in the year. The report added, "Research from 2019 shows pollen seasons start 20 days earlier, and last 10 days longer, compared to 30 years ago. With less snow and warmer temperatures, plants start growing sooner."

The study added that research shows climate change could continue this trend of a longer allergy season, adding, "One study estimated that by the end of the century, warmer temperatures could make spring pollen season start 10–40 days earlier and summer/fall pollen seasons end an additional 5–15 days later."

While the reasons for these shifts are pinned to things like rising temperatures and climate change, the long-term solutions are small comfort for consumers looking for allergy symptom relief in the present. There are many allergy medications on the market, most of which resort to stronger, pharmaceutical ingredients. For those interested in trying a more natural approach, SnizIQ offers allergy symptom support.

The dietary supplement includes the glycoproteins found in raw egg white, called ovomucoids and ovoinhibitors. These help inhibit serine proteases — enzymes that can stimulate immune response and trigger inflammation.

"SnizIQ is not a panacea or a magic bullet," said LifeBridge CEO and co-founder Ladislav, "It is a natural approach to allergy symptom management that is founded in an old and growing body of science and which leans on a key ingredient found in quail eggs. We have been in the process of bringing the supplement to the United States, and we're excited to announce that the first batch of the product has successfully arrived. Soon we'll have it distributed and available for those preparing for another long allergy season ahead."

As consumers face the potential of a longer allergy cycle each year, SnizIQ is one more tool they can count on in their anti-inflammation tool kit.

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

