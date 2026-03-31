National Confectioners Association President & CEO John Downs Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Additionally:

Steve McCroddan has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

Sarah Atkinson is now Chief of Staff and Senior Vice President of Industry Engagement.

Susan Whiteside has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications.

Jennifer Gardner has been promoted to Vice President of State Government Affairs.

With these staff promotions, Downs continues to drive a strategic transformation of the organization to meet the rapidly changing business, political, policy, and communications environment. He and this senior leadership team have built a strong advocacy brand identity for NCA in Washington, D.C., over the last decade.

"These promotions reflect the strength of NCA's leadership team and our continued focus on delivering results for a dynamic and growing industry," Downs said. "With deep expertise across policy, government affairs, communications, marketing, and organizational leadership, Brian, Christopher, Steve, Sarah, Susan, and Jennifer have each played a critical role in shaping the modern NCA, and their collaborative leadership will continue to strengthen our advocacy, elevate our voice, and position NCA for the future."

Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President, Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs

McKeon has led NCA's public policy efforts for five years, overseeing federal, state, and regulatory advocacy on behalf of the confectionery industry. As Senior Vice President, he has been instrumental in strengthening relationships with policymakers and overseeing and executing precision advocacy strategies that deliver high impact results. In his new role, McKeon will expand his portfolio to include oversight of NCA's scientific and regulatory affairs function while continuing to advance the association's policy leadership amid an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory environment.

Christopher Gindlesperger, Executive Vice President, Public Affairs & Communications

Gindlesperger has spent 11 years leading the association's public affairs and communications strategy. As Senior Vice President, he worked closely with member companies and brands to enhance the industry's reputation and elevate awareness of NCA's policy priorities through strategic communications, media engagement, consumer education, and several award-winning campaigns. Under his leadership, NCA continues to differentiate chocolate and candy from other foods through the Always A Treat initiative. As Executive Vice President, Gindlesperger will further integrate strategic communications with policy and member company engagement to further unlock organizational efficiencies and industry impact.

About the National Confectioners Association

The National Confectioners Association is the voice of the U.S. confectionery industry. Our member companies create moments of joy with chocolate, candy, gum, and mints, drive $55 billion in retail sales, and add a little sweetness to life. NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in this unique category thrive while reminding consumers that chocolate and candy are treats. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Contact:

Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]

516-776-8082

SOURCE National Confectioners Association