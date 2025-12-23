Americans Face Sticker Shock with Health Insurance Rate Hikes

ACA Marketplace Plan Premiums Increase 26%

Healthsharing an Affordable Alternative for Thousands

Liberty HealthShare Inquiries, Enrollments Increasing

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are facing sticker shock when they look to enroll in their ACA health insurance plan for 2026.

An analysis by KFF found that the average ACA Marketplace premium is rising 26%, and that's before any impact of the enhanced tax credits that expire on December 31. Absent these temporary credits, KFF says some premiums could more than double.

Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer - Liberty HealthShare

The exact amount of increases varies by income, age, family size, and location. For example, in North Carolina the average ACA premium increase ranges from 16%-34%; Ohio, 13%-17%; Texas, 35%; Florida, 34%; Pennsylvania, 21%.

Hoping to avoid these increases, some are looking to select a lower tier plan only to discover deductibles of $7,000 or more.

Searching for alternatives, thousands are discovering healthcare sharing ministries such as Liberty HealthShare®, which has actually reduced costs for its members this year.

"Our inquiries from prospective members are at levels we haven't seen since the Obamacare tax penalty ended," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "Inquiries in November 2025 were up more than 300% compared to November 2024."

Further, Morrow said, compared to the previous year, Liberty HealthShare's monthly enrollment has grown for 27 consecutive months. Liberty HealthShare's November 2025 monthly enrollment was the highest in more than three years. December is trending even stronger.

"People are figuring out that healthsharing, while it isn't insurance, is an affordable alternative to sky high premiums and out-of-pocket expenses," Morrow said. "If you're paying $12,000 before the insurance company pays a cent, it's like you don't have insurance at all."

Dorsey said he understands that healthsharing isn't a good fit for everyone. He encourages those considering Liberty HealthShare to review the ministry's Sharing Guidelines to learn what medical expenses are eligible for sharing and what is not. Healthsharing, as it is not insurance, does not have the mandates that ACA plans do. Healthsharing allows members to share medical expenses among themselves, significantly reducing individual costs.

Liberty HealthShare members are sharing into eligible medical expenses in an average of 30-45 days.

As Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit ministry supporting Christians around the country, it operates differently from health insurance companies. It functions on the biblical principle of bearing one another's burdens, with voluntary monthly contributions from members funding the sharing of eligible medical expenses within the community.

Last year, these contributions resulted in the sharing of more than $454 million in billed medical charges, which were repriced to just over $154 million, saving members more than $300 million. Since 2014, Liberty HealthShare has facilitated the sharing of nearly $5 billion in eligible, repriced medical expenses for its members.

"The rising costs of healthcare and insurance premiums are a concern for families and businesses alike," Morrow said. "At Liberty Healthshare, we offer a more affordable way for Christians to manage their healthcare needs. Everyone deserves access to affordable healthcare options that align with their values."

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central, with programs tailored for young adults, families, seniors, and individuals.

Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families. Suggested monthly share amounts for individuals range from $87 to $362. Share amounts for families of four start at $319 per month. Most programs include free urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs.

Liberty Dental, the ministry's dental sharing program, features suggested monthly share amounts as low as $35 and allows members to see the dentist of their choice without any network restrictions.

Liberty Vision, the ministry's vision sharing program, is an affordable way for members to support one another in the sharing of costs for their family's vision care, including eye exams glasses, contact lenses, and even LASIK surgery. Monthly share amounts start at just $7 for an individual.

Liberty HealthShare ranks among the country's best non-profit organizations for transparency and accountability. It is the only healthsharing organization in the United States to hold both Candid's 2025 GuideStar Gold Seal and Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating. Additionally, it is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Earlier this year, Liberty HealthShare established the Sharing Hearts Fund for Pediatric Wellness, a charitable arm of the ministry that provides support to Stark County, Ohio families with medical needs related to pediatric wellness.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

