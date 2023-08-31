Americans Rank Seattle as the Most Underrated City in the U.S., According to New Data

News provided by

Home Bay

31 Aug, 2023, 08:39 ET

Seattle took the crown from last year's surprising most underrated city, Virginia Beach. Meanwhile, Americans consider New York City the most overrated.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans view Seattle as both the most underrated and the most desirable city in the U.S., according to new research from Home Bay, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, and Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies.

The 10 most desirable cities are:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. Tampa, FL
  3. Charlotte, NC
  4. New York, NY
  5. Denver, CO
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. Los Angeles, CA
  8. Orlando, FL
  9. Nashville, TN
  10. San Diego, CA

Meanwhile, the 10 least desirable cities are:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Baltimore, MD
  3. Atlanta, GA
  4. Buffalo, NY
  5. Birmingham, AL
  6. New York, NY
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Los Angeles, CA
  9. Tampa, FL
  10. Chicago, IL

People have mixed opinions about certain cities, as many fall on both the most and least desirable lists.

Americans say California, Florida, and New York are the most desirable states to live in, while Alaska, Alabama, and California are the least desirable.

According to Allied's moving data, however, some of the undesirable states experienced positive net migration in the first six months of 2023, while some of the most desirable states had negative net migration.

Between January and June 2023, Illinois had more outbound moves (69%) than any other state, followed by California (61%) and Washington (58%). Meanwhile, South Carolina (66%), Tennessee (61%), and Arizona (60%) had the most inbound moves.

63% of Americans like where they live (down from 80% in 2022), but 67% could be convinced to move elsewhere if they were paid to. Americans would also consider moving for a lower cost of living (46%), better quality of life (44%), or great job opportunity (38%).

Almost half (41%) of people who live in the city wouldn't prefer to live there. Of those who aren't happy where they live, 42% say they can't afford to move.

Read the full report at: https://homebay.com/where-should-i-move-2023/

About Home Bay
Home Bay is a web property of Clever Real Estate, an online platform that connects home buyers and sellers with top-rated agents at a discounted rate.

Please contact Jaime Seale at [email protected] to be connected with a researcher with any questions or for an interview.

About Allied Van Lines
Established in 1928, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, Allied Van Lines is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, governments, and non-profits around the world. Voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for five consecutive years by Women's Choice Awards, Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA BGRS, Inc. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com.

CONTACT: 
Jaime Seale
PR Writer and Strategist
Clever Real Estate
417-439-2641

SOURCE Home Bay

