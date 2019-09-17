Americans Spend $7,429.24 Over Their Budget Every Year, According to New Survey Commissioned by Slickdeals

The survey of 2,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Slickdeals, found the average weekly budget of those polled (outside of housing, credit card bills, etc.) equates to $197.31. Over half of those polled say they even have a "meticulously planned out budget." However, those surveyed spend closer to $340.18 every week - $142.87 over their target, which explains why only 10 percent of the survey respondents say they think sticking to a budget is easy.

The biggest budget killers? Online shopping, grocery shopping, and subscription services, according to the poll.

"The survey shows how difficult it can be for consumers to stick to a budget, but there are ways to approach your shopping differently that can be used to your advantage," said Josh Meyers, CEO of Slickdeals. "Purchasing technology products, household goods, snacks or even entertainment when there's a great deal or discount code available can actually save you money in the long run. For example, by stocking up on household essentials at a great price and storing them for the future, you don't end up overspending on something simply because you ran out of it when there wasn't a sale available."

"Budget guilt" can rack up, with over three in four Americans (76 percent) saying overspending on their budget makes them feel guilty. The study also found that Americans actively resist the urge of buying six items on average due to their budget constraints. Although, they are happier when they choose to indulge in overspending, say 69 percent of the respondents.

Meyers added, "At Slickdeals, we view the top budget killer (online shopping), as the greatest opportunity to help support your budget. As the leading crowdsourced shopping platform with 11 million deal seekers, we help consumers tap into the very best deals at any given time, which means you don't have to scale back on your purchases to stay within your budget."

TOP TEN BUDGET KILLERS

Online shopping 40% Grocery shopping 39% Subscription services 37% Technology products 36% Buying lunch everyday 35% Household essentials 32% Coffee 32% Food delivery 32% Gym memberships 30% Entertainment (movies, concerts, etc.) 29%

