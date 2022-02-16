America's #1 Doctor Trusted Cough & Cold Brand Launches Nationwide Scavenger Hunt

This on-the-ground, IRL scavenger hunt is challenging people in New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles to track down the common cold and flu symptoms that Mucinex Fast-Max Cold & Flu All In One relieves. Kicking off on Saturday, February 19 th through Friday, February 25 th in each city, the symptoms will be represented by four creative signs hidden in secret spots at Queens Center in NYC, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago and Santa Monica Place in L.A. Those who track down all four symptom signs in their city will be entered to win two VIP tickets to a once-in-a-lifetime concert of their choice at the iHeartRadio Theater in L.A., including travel and accommodations.

"Sometimes when you're sick, it can really throw off your game. Whether it's nasal congestion, body pain, a fever or cough, suffering from cold and flu symptoms can make finding the right medicine more challenging than it needs to be," said Mark Pearson, Vice President Marketing Health at Reckitt. "With the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt, we're reminding consumers they don't need to hunt through the entire cold & flu aisle to find multi-symptom relief, because Fast-Max All In One actually relieves nine common cold & flu symptoms. This activation spotlights that 'All In One and Done' solution, while also emulating the power we have over bothersome cold and flu symptoms in a playful and interactive way."

To bring the scavenger hunt to life, Mucinex partnered with Scavify – a free scavenger hunt app that allows participants to join by registering on Scavify.com or by downloading the Scavify app. By providing participants with a series of tasks to complete at each location, Scavify will share hints to help users locate the symptoms while encouraging their progress along the way. Additionally, the market that has the highest number of participants will receive a $5,000 donation from Mucinex benefiting a local non-profit organization in that winning city.

For more information on the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt, head to Scavify to register for an account, and search "Mucinex" in the search bar. For official rules, terms and conditions, visit Mucinex.com/pages/scavengerhunt. Consumers can also visit Mucinex.com to learn more about and purchase Mucinex Fast-Max All In One products.

As a global leader in health and hygiene, Reckitt's purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. Consistent with CDC guidelines, Reckitt encourages eligible consumers and participants in the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt to educate themselves on the benefits of vaccines (www.GetVaccineAnswers.org) and get vaccinated when possible. In addition, we encourage all participants to practice good hygiene, social distance when possible, and wear proper face masks to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19 while engaging with the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt.

Contact: Amanda Pisano at [email protected]

About Reckitt

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Scavify

Scavify ® is the world's leading scavenger hunt app that makes it easy to turn any place, event or program into an interactive mobile adventure. Build and launch your experiences right here through our website and then find it in our app for all of your participants to play.

SOURCE Mucinex