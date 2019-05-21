America's #1 Gummi Brand Unveiling Two New Treats

"At HARIBO, we listen to our consumers, keeping a pulse on flavor and form trends that deliver moments of childlike happiness and drive category growth," said Katie Waller, VP of Marketing, HARIBO of America, Inc. "Our fans shared their excitement for a watermelon flavor and new sour varieties, and we're happy to bring those to life in 2019."

HARIBO's Watermelon gummi is its first-ever triple-layered, foam-textured gummi released in the U.S. The mix of traditional and foam gummi gives each Watermelon wedge a soft and sweet chew. Z!NG Sour Bites are soft-filled and have two flavors in one bite. The fun flavor duos include four flavors: Watermelon & Raspberry, Lemon & Lime, Blue Raspberry & Raspberry and Strawberry & Lemon.

"Our new Z!NG Sour Bites are a fantastic addition to our Z!NG sour gummi line, which includes Z!NG Sour S'ghetti, Z!NG Sour Streamers and Z!NG Sour Cubes," continued Waller. "All four products are on shelves now."

Visitors at the Sweets & Snacks Expo can stop by booth #951 to see the new Watermelon gummies and Z!NG Sour Bites while exploring the happy world of HARIBO, including tasty samples of the company's iconic Goldbears, Sour Goldbears, Happy Cola, Happy Cherries, Peaches and more.

Adding to the excitement at booth #951, HARIBO will feature culinary artist and fruit carver, Chef Chanse Schomber. Performing live 3D fruit carving demonstrations, Chef Chanse will showcase surprises including HARIBO Goldbears' five flavors – lemon, pineapple, orange, raspberry and strawberry.

"My team and I are excited to be part of the Sweets & Snacks Expo to share our innovations and fan favorites," said Rick LaBerge, Chief Operating Officer, HARIBO of America, Inc. "We're proud of how far we've come as a business in the U.S., and this is just the beginning."

To learn more about HARIBO, snap a photo with Chef Chanse and sample delicious gummies at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit booth #951.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

