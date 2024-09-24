America’s #1 Premium Preserves Brand Bonne Maman® Debuts New Peanut Chocolate Spread.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. , Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made simply, with love.

Bonne Maman® , renowned for its premium preserves and spreads, announced today the second addition to its nut and chocolate spreads portfolio with the launch of its Peanut Chocolate Spread . Crafted with simple, high-quality and non-GMO ingredients, Bonne Maman's latest innovation blends lightly roasted peanuts and chocolate and cocoa. "Love at first taste" is sure to be the response from anyone who samples this new spreadable snack.

Following the success of the Hazelnut Chocolate Spread launch last year, the Peanut Chocolate Spread is set to become a household favorite with its easy-to-spread texture that requires no stirring. As with all Bonne Maman products, the spread contains no palm oil, no artificial flavors or coloring.

Perfect for spreading on toast, drizzling over desserts, or using as an ingredient in recipes, the Bonne Maman Peanut Chocolate Spread is available in 12.3 oz embossed glass jars. Starting today, it can be purchased on BonneMaman.us and in select retailers nationwide, including Gelson's, Safeway, and Albertsons. Suggested retail price $6.99 for a 12.3 oz. jar.

For more information, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on FB @bonnemamanusa or IG @bonnemaman_us.

